The South Laurel Cardinals had an abrupt end to an otherwise great season in 2021, and they are ready to take the next step this year, in their sixth season under Coach Trey Smith. Last year, the Cardinals were 26-10, winning six of their last seven regular-season games, before falling to Corbin in the first round of the 50th District Tournament. While they lose quite a bit of experience from last year’s squad, the offseason has been good to South Laurel, according to Smith. | File Photo