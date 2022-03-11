LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinals had an abrupt end to an otherwise great season in 2021, and they are ready to take the next step this year, in their sixth season under Coach Trey Smith.
Last year, the Cardinals were 26-10, winning six of their last seven regular-season games, before falling to Corbin in the first round of the 50th District Tournament. While they lose quite a bit of experience from last year’s squad, the offseason has been good to South Laurel, according to Smith.
“This group has worked extremely hard this offseason to put us in a situation to be successful this season,” said Smith. “It has been great getting to know all of my young players and seeing them blend in with my older guys. We have a great team culture. These guys want to win and it has shown in how much they improved this offseason.”
Returning for South Laurel will be a core of players that had a lot of experience at the plate last season. Ashton Garland is the leading hitter returning. He had 31 hits and 19 runs batted in a year ago. Ayden Smith is perhaps the biggest bat coming back for the Cardinals. Last season, Smith had a team-high nine home runs and drove in 41 runs.
Harrison Byrd, Cole Harville, and Maison Lewis are all other players who had big roles last season and will return in 2022, with high expectations.
Smith said that he is excited about the blend of experienced players and youthful talent that his team will have on its roster this season.
“We have several players returning from last year's team that contributed a lot to last year’s team’s success,” said Smith. “I am excited to see some of my younger players perform at the varsity level for the first time.”
On the mound will be Byrd and Harville as the most experienced returning pitchers.
“Harrison Byrd and Cole Harville are two pitchers that threw a lot of innings for me in varsity last season. I’m excited to see this young pitching staff grow this year and get better with every game we play,” said Smith. “We have a lot of guys on this team that has set themselves up to have breakout years with how much they have worked.”
While the Cardinals will have just four seniors on the squad this year, Smith likes what he is seeing from those kids in leadership roles. Byrd, Lewis, Jake Allen, and Cody Blevins will be the senior leaders this season. Smith said that he believes the team is headed in the right direction with those four leading the way.
“All of these young men have great leadership qualities in different ways. They each do a lot for this team to keep it positive and moving in the right direction,” said Smith. “I look to each of them to be an extension of our coaching staff and getting this team to buy into our message. I’m excited to get this season started with them.”
South Laurel will kick its season off with two away games, before hosting North Laurel in their home season opener. The Cardinals will face off against a tough schedule, playing in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach and playing against a very tough 50th District.
Smith said he believes his team will be ready for the challenges.
“I’m excited about this team. We have a good mixture of experience and youth. We have a lot of high character players that work hard and want to win,” said Smith. “I feel like this group is eager to learn and improve every single time we show up at the field. They have been a joy to be around and coach. I’m ready to start this season and see how this team grows.”
