LONDON — Before the season started, Nate Valentine knew one way to prepare his North Laurel Jaguars for another run at a 13th Region championship was to put together a challenging schedule.
But in the end, he went a few steps further, and put together a slate that arguably might have been the toughest in the state.
Fast forward to Monday, March 7, and the Jaguars finally got over the hump and defeated Knox Central, 69-56, to capture the program’s first region crown since 2012.
Thanks in part to playing a schedule that didn’t allow North Laurel to have many east matchups throughout the season.
Valentine’s squad played Greenwood, Eastern, North Oldham, Dorman, South Carolina, Coving Catholic (twice), Trinity, PRP, George Rogers Clark, Lexington Catholic, Ballard, Pulaski County, Perry Central, and Madison Central. Not to mention games against regional foes South Laurel, Corbin (twice), and Knox Central (twice).
“Winning any regional championship is difficult. I’m just so proud of our players and coaches for what they have accomplished to this point,” he said. “Stating the obvious, everyone was disappointed the way last year ended. We really didn’t spend a lot of time talking about last year but I think we all had it in the back of our minds. Going into last season, I thought we may still be a year away from making a deep post season run. Then we started 19-0 with a win over top-ranked Covington Catholic at home. Then we looked up and we were 25-2 and in the championship game of the regional tournament and felt like we had a great chance to advance to the Sweet 16 — some times things don’t go as planned.
“Coming out of that game, we just felt like we had to do everything we could possibly do to get our guys prepared to make a run at it,” Valentine added. “And that plan started in June. We didn’t play a single home game all summer. Everyone kept asking when we were going to play at home in June. I just kept telling everyone, ‘we aren’t.’ We traveled to play against the best in the state in June. I wanted our players to have to fight for every win and have to do it in unfamiliar territory. We continued that pattern with our regular season schedule. At one point, we played 11 top 20 opponents in a row. Sometimes your run the risk of beating your team down and having them losing confidence in themselves and the coaches. It’s a very fine line. The schedule couldn’t have played out any better for our team. We had to figure out how to play against different styles, defensive strategies, size and athleticism. The challenges really brought our team together. I always want our team to feel like they can beat any team in any environment. I wanted them to believe they could win every game.”
Playing a tough schedule didn’t put any added pressure on his team, according to Valentine. He did note last season’s success combined with the accolades Reed Sheppard was receiving that the pressure was coming from the outside.
“We received so much media attention, especially with the season and accolades Reed was having,” he said. “We spent most of the season ranked in the top 10 and some were picking us to win the Sweet 16. I was cautiously optimistic but felt like we may be a year away still. We went to Lexington Catholic and lost two games badly after being the last undefeated team in the state. I think that was a reality check for all us.
“This season, I never got the sense we had any outside pressure,” Valentine added. “We were used to everyone talking about us and being highly ranked. We lived it every game last season. This year, the only pressure was the pressure we put on ourselves. It’s cliché, but we really just talked about playing for each other and not letting each other down. We have a special group of guys. We have a bunch of guys that have played together since they were in second and third grade. Just a bunch of Laurel County kids that chose to be loyal to their school, the program and each other. I think that’s what makes them special.”
North Laurel enters the tournament along with a handful of other teams that have been tagged as teams to beat.
The Jaguars have shown this season they can play with the best teams in the state, and now they get the opportunity to do it on the biggest stage — at Rupp Arena.
“It’s the state tournament, and anything can happen,” Valentine said. “We think we have a team that is capable of playing on Saturday. Will that happen? Who knows? But I have a ton of confidence in our team.
“In both of our Christmas tournaments, I told our players those tournaments may be tougher to win than the state tournament,” he added. “We were able to get to the finals of the King of the Bluegrass and finished third in the Lexington Catholic tournament. Our focus will remain the same as it has been all year, preparing to beat our next opponent.”
North Laurel’s opening round opponent won’t be a pushover. Pikeville possesses a 31-2 mark along with a seven-game win streak. A win over the Panthers could set up a potential showdown against George Rogers Clark in the quarterfinals.
“There are no easy wins in the state tournament,” Valentine said. “This year’s field is as deep as any. We have competed with the best in the state all season long. We have three losses to two of the favorites in the field, two losses to Covington Catholic and one loss to GRC. We have been competitive in all of those games, we just couldn’t get over the hump and get the lead.
“I believe we can compete with anyone in the state,” he added. “Winning four games in four days against top competition takes a special effort. You just have to keep winning the next game. One hundred percent of our focus is on improving and preparing for Pikeville.”
North Laurel is scheduled to tip-off against Pikeville in first round action of the Sweet 16 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
