MIDDLESBORO — Trey Smith’s South Laurel Cardinals captured their second consecutive win by 10 runs or more, and third of the season, by recording a convincing 13-3 victory over previously unbeaten Middlesboro.
The Cardinals (6-2) received another solid pitching effort while collecting 13 hits at the plate.
“I’m really excited with what we are doing right now,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “We are really hitting the ball hard, and to come out and play well so far against teams that have reached the region tournament last year, makes me excited about that.
“Last year was a growing year for us,” he added. “We played a tough schedule that has helped prepare us for start of the season. We have played good teams, and we continue to improve.”
South Laurel used a five-run second inning to jump out on Middlesboro (2-1) while adding three more runs in the third inning.
The Yellow Jackets cut their deficit to 8-3 after four innings of play before the Cardinals used a three-run fifth inning, and a two-run seventh inning to secure the win.
Will Alsip led South Laurel with two hits and three RBI while Cole Harville had two hits and two RBI.
Hunter Bundy and Ashton Garland each totaled two hits, an RBI, and three runs scored apiece.
Waylon Hensley finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Ayden Smith had a hit and two runs scored.
Keaton Creech and Stephen Byrd each had a hit and run scored apiece.
Vincent Sizemore finished with a hit while Jack Vaughn finished with two runs scored.
Creech got the win on the mound, tossing five innings while allowing five hits and three earned runs. He struck out seven batters. Garland pitched two innings, allowing three hits while striking out two batters.
Middlesboro’s Chase Adkins finished with a 3-for-3 effort that saw him connect with a home run, and drive in a run. Conner Winterberger delivered a hit and two RBI while Connor Mason, Lane Bayless, Brady Carroll, and Ethan Johnson each had a hit apiece.
