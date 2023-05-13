LONDON — With the plan of installing artificial turf on the schedule for next season at South Laurel High School’s baseball Field, Trey Smith’s South Laurel Cardinals’ last game on grass at home was a success.
South Laurel (20-12) jumped out to a 7-1 lead during Saturday’s matchup against North Laurel during the first three innings and never looked back, cruising past the Jaguars, 11-1.
“The goal of any team is trying to play their best heading into the postseason, and I really feel good about our guys,” Smith said. “I felt like everything was firing today. We hit the ball well, and our pitchers were throwing strikes. We also had good defensive plays that stopped possible run-score by opportunities.”
Ayden Smith collected his 100th career hit during the win, going 2-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored while Ashton Garland delivered his 50th hit of the season — turning in a 2-for-3 effort with an RBI and four runs scored.
Hunter Bundy connected with a home run and finished 2-for-5 at the plate with three RBI, and two runs scored while Cole Harville turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort while driving in three runs. Waylon Hensley finished with a hit and a run scored while Vincent Sizemore had a hit and Keaton Creech drove in a run.
Smith used four pitchers in the win with Garland starting, allowing one hit in an inning of work. Creech, Will Alsip, and Hensley combined to pitch five innings while allowing four hits and no earned runs.
EJ Allen led North Laurel (16-15) at the plate with two hits while Walt Hellard finished with a hit and an RBI. Kyler Elza and Andrew Cupp also had hits in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.