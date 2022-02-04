MCKEE — North Laurel captured its season-best ninth win in a row on Friday while knocking off Jackson County during the process with a convincing 84-43 victory.
The Jaguars improved to 19-4 overall, and 8-0 against regional opponents while finishing 49th District regular season play with a perfect 6-0 mark.
North Laurel had four players score in double figures. Ryan Davidson led the way with 20 points while Reed Sheppard added 19 points, Brody Brock finished with 14 points and Caden Harris turned in a 13-point scoring effort.
Davidson set the tone for the Jaguars in the first quarter, scoring 14 points while helping his team to a 26-12 advantage. Brock added nine points while Sheppard and Harris combined to score 10 points as North Laurel’s lead grew to 52-22 at halftime
The Jaguars outscored the Generals, 32-21, in the second half to wrap up their 42-point victory.
North Laurel will be back in action Saturday at home against Perry Central. The game is scheduled to rip-off at 3:30 p.m.
North Laurel 84, Jackson County 43
North Laurel 26 26 21 11 84
Jackson County 12 10 9 12 43
North Laurel (84) — Sheppard 19, Davidson 20, Brock 14, Harris 13, Sizemore 4, Dotson 3, Rawlings 5, Jervis 4, Jones 2.
Jackson County (43) — Adkins 8, Summers 3, Madden 10, Bates 15, Collett 2, Ward 3, Singleton 2.
