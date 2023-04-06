FT. WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA — Chris Edwards’ North Laurel Lady Jaguars finished their stay in the Florida Softball Beach Bash the same way they started it — with a win.
It wasn’t easy, but the Lady Jaguars accomplished what good teams do. They never panicked even when they were down to their final three outs.
North Laurel scored a run in the top of the seventh inning while adding another in the top of the eighth to knock off Fern Creek in nine innings with a 9-8 victory.
The Lady Tigers had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the eighth when Lady Jaguars pitcher Haley Cooper got a Fern Creek batter to hit into a double play. Ellie Adams caught a line drive and stepped on third base to double up the Lady Tiger runner, securing the win for North Laurel.
“Another good game by my girls today,” Edwards said. “Fern Creek has a really good pitcher and it was a nip and tuck, 4-3, game into the fifth inning.
“Our pitchers were stretched a little thin toward the end of the week,” he added. “One of them went home sick, so Reagan Isaac and Haley Cooper had to step up again today. On a bad note, we gave up seven walks to which five of them scored. But in spite of that, they both kept us in a position to be in the game and win the game. Really proud of their fight and willingness to take the softball when we need them to."
Edwards’ squad has now won six in a row for the second time this season while improving to 12-1 overall. The Lady Jaguars posted a 5-0 mark during their stay in Florida.
“We came down here to bond as a team, play other teams we wouldn’t normally get a chance to play, and see good competition and good pitching,” Edwards said. “This week we have seen all of that with four of the five games essentially a toss up. We played to our strengths all week and were fortunate to win all of them and that’s a testament to my team and the hard work they have been putting in. Now it’s time to relax a bit, get home and celebrate Easter, practice Monday, and prepare to get into district play.”
Senior Emily Sizemore led the way again for the Lady Jaguars, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two triples, an RBI, and three runs scored.
Reagan Issac was 2-for-3 at the plate, connecting with a home run while finishing with two RBI, and one run scored.
Katie Keen, Katie Sams, and Saige McClure each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Bella Sizemore finished with a hit while Haley Cooper scored once.
“Offensively, we hit pretty well,” Edwards said. “Again, their pitcher threw it really well but we found our swing and got some timely hits. We also had four triples in this game by taking advantage of our speed on these slightly larger fields. We also had RBI production from five different girls today. That’s always a good sign.”
Isaac started in the pitcher’s circle, pitching five innings, allowing seven hits, and five earned runs while striking out four batters. Cooper tossed three innings, giving up two hits, and three earned runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.