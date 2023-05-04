LONDON — Both Corbin and North Laurel hooked up in a classic tennis showdown with the Redhounds coming away with a slim 6-3 victory.
“The boys (team) were just a couple 9-7 losses from pulling off the upset, so I was proud of our effort,” North Laurel coach Bobby Smith said. “No matter who you are, we're going to compete — that's a given. Zaid (Salim) was down and out in his singles match, and he made a great comeback to pull it out in a superbreaker. Great win for him. And Finn (McArdle) followed up his South heroics by avenging a loss to Tanner (Smallwood) in our first matchup.”
Boys
Corbin 6, North Laurel 3
Singles
1. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Tanner Marcum (C), 1-6, 6-4, 1-0
2. Quinn Maguet (C) def. Jackson Gilbert (NL), 6-0, 6-0
3. John Ball (C) def. Jasper Jones (NL), 8-2
4. Ben Mynatt (C) def. Derek Vaughn (NL), 9-7
5. Jacob Frazier (C) def. Colton Cunagin (NL), 9-7
6. Finn McArdle (NL) def. Tanner Smallwood, 8-3
Doubles
1. Mynatt/Frazier (C) def. Jones/Vaughn (NL), 6-3, 6-1
2. Nate Hill/Ball (C) def. Cunagin/McArdle (NL), 6-1, 6-1
3. Salim/Gilbert (NL) def. Connor Middleton/Sahil Patil (C), 8-6
