North Laurel senior Reed Sheppard is now the all-time leading scorer in 13th Region boys basketball history, surpassing former Corbin Redhound Andrew Taylor’s 3,628 point total.
Sheppard entered Friday’s contest with 3,608 points, and surpassed Taylor’s point total in the second quarter of Friday’s 49th District Tournament title game. He scored 19 points in the first quarter before breaking the record early in the second quarter with a layup at the 7:06 mark.
“We are very proud of Reed for this accomplishment,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “His teammates have played a huge role in this as well. Becoming the region’s all-time leading scorer is a significant milestone considering the rich history of the 13th Region. So many of the state’s best have played in this region over the years. It’s really astonishing when you consider he has over 1,000 assists as well.”
The University of Kentucky signee and McDonald’s All-American has also recorded 1,008 rebounds and 1,171 assists during his career, and his 631 steals is a state record, which surpassed Elisha Justice’s former record of 540.
Sheppard’s 3,629 points (and counting) rank fourth all-time in the state, currently behind Kelly Coleman (4,337), Travis Perry (4,191) and Charlie Osborne (3,647).
He also ranks second all-time in the state with 1,171 assists, trailing only former Harlan Green Dragon Michael Jones’ total of 1,352.
