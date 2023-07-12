TORONTO, ONTARIO — Former North Laurel star Reed Sheppard turned in an impressive effort during Kentucky’s 81-73 victory over Germany in the Wildcats’ first game of GLOBL JAM.
Sheppard logged 16 minutes, finishing with six assists, three rebounds, and two steals. He turned in an 0-for-4 shooting effort from 3-point range.
“Yesterday at the scrimmage, the exhibition game, Reed played unbelievable. Like, if you were here, you’d said, ‘wow,’” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “So today after the game, I said, ‘I need you to say this, ‘I couldn’t make a shot’, say it, ‘I couldn’t make a shot.’ He just smiled.
“But he got his hands on balls, he had assists, (and) he’s an unbelievable thrower, you guys don’t even know, the sideline out baseline, the thrower in is really important. And, he’s always calm, and waits, and waits, and throws it to the right guy. It’s good to win the first one.”
