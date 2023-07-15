TORONTO — Former North Laurel star Reed Sheppard continues to impress in his white and blue University of Kentucky Wildcats uniform. Coming off the bench, Sheppard contributed 18 points to help secure Kentucky's third victory in the GLOBL Jam Tournament, with a final score of 104-92 against Africa on Saturday.
Throughout the three games, Sheppard has consistently shown improvement, averaging 10.9 points per game and distributing six assists per game.
In the game against Africa, he led Kentucky with eight assists, showcasing his playmaking abilities. Sheppard also displayed his shooting skills by making 6-of-10 shot attempts from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. Additionally, he contributed two blocks and two rebounds to the team's efforts.
Kentucky dominated the first half, establishing a comfortable 59-41 lead by halftime. Although Africa made a late rally, Kentucky managed to hold them off and secure a 12-point victory.
With this win, Kentucky advances to the gold medal match on Sunday.
Antonio Reeves had an outstanding performance for the Wildcats, leading the team with 27 points. He made 8-of-11 shot attempts from 3-point range. Freshman DJ Wagner also made a significant contribution with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Justin Edwards finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, and three steals, while Tre Mitchell added 12 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.
