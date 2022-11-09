LONDON — Reed Sheppard is set to sign his National Letter of Intent with the University of Kentucky today (Wednesday) at North Laurel High School.
He received the offer from UK head coach John Calipari in July of 2021.
Last November, Sheppard announced that he would be furthering his academic and athletic career by committing to the University of Kentucky where he will be playing basketball.
Sheppard has been playing basketball as a North Laurel Jaguar since the sixth-grade, and is getting ready to begin his senior season as a Jaguar.
Sheppard is a five-star recruit, and also ranked No. 25 in the class of 2023. He follows in the footsteps of his parents Jeff and Stacey Sheppard who both played collegiate basketball at the University of Kentucky as well.
His signing will begin promptly at 3:45 p.m. in the school auditorium. With school being in session, no one will be permitted to enter the building prior to 3:15 p.m.
At 3:15 p.m., entry is permitted through the exterior auditorium doors, on the east side of the building. If you arrive before 3:15, the school requests you please wait in the rear of the school until parking becomes available.
Friends and family are welcome to attend.
