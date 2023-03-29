LONDON — Reed Sheppard’s message to University of Kentucky fans — “Stay ready.”
Sheppard and his future teammates believe big things are ready to take place when they show up to Lexington for the 2023-24 season.
“We’ve got a very good group coming,” he said. “Our group wants to win. Fans, stay ready, we are going to have a heck of a year.”
Wildcat fans were able to get a glimpse of Kentucky’s future when Sheppard, Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, and Aaron Bradshaw suited up for Tuesday’s 46th Annual McDonald’s All American Game with each player turning in impressive results.
Sheppard scored four points, recorded a dunk, finished with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Bradshaw scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Justin Edwards scored 11 points, had five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Wagner totaled 19 points, finished with three assists, two rebounds, and two steals.
“It was unbelievable to be able to play against the best competition in the world,” Sheppard said. “I had a great time. To be able to play and participate in this is crazy — it’s a dream come true.”
Sheppard said the experience of participating in the McDonald’s All American Game was more than he expected.
“It was just super, super crazy that I got to experience this,” he said. “I was able to hang out with the best players in the world. It was just a great experience to get to know them more on and off the court. To be able to share the court with the other players was just an unbelievable experience for me.
“When I got there we had to do a photo shoot, and I guess it was the reveal of the jersey, you could say,” Sheppard added. “When I was able to put it on, it was a dream come true. I took some pictures of my own of the jersey. It’s just a huge honor to be able to wear it, and play in it.”
And an even bigger honor to wear No. 15.
“They had us pick three jersey numbers and put them on one of the papers. I got No. 15, and being able to wear my dad’s No. 15 was just another great experience.”
When Sheppard wasn’t hooping on ESPN Tuesday, he was participating in Monday’s Powerade Jam Fest at the Delmar Athletic Complex.
A 39.3 percent (103-for-262) shooter from behind the arc his senior season at North Laurel High School, Sheppard turned in a second-place effort.
“I was nervous but not too nervous,” he admitted. “All eyes were on you when it was your turn to shoot. And, it was on TV, so it was another super-fun moment that I enjoyed. To be able to compete against some of the best shooters was great to be a part of.
“It really hit me the first day that this was special. Right when we started to stretch and practice,” he added. “I knew I had to practice at a high level because I was going up against some of the best players in the world. During some practices you could maybe go half speed, and get by with it, but you can’t these practices. If you do, they can make you look bad. I was ready to play, and it was really fun. I wanted to prove to myself that I can compete with anyone.”
Not only did Sheppard prove to himself, he proved to everyone that watched him play Tuesday night.
