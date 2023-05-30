LEXINGTON — Former North Laurel star and University of Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard informed Executive Director of Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Scott Chalk with a letter informing him that he will not be able to participate in the Kentucky vs. Indiana All-Star event due to obligations at the University of Kentucky.
The 2023 Mr. Basketball stated his, “appreciation for selection to the Kentucky-Indiana High School All-Star Classic set to take place in early June this year.”
“As a native Kentuckian, I have a tremendous amount of respect for this event and its place in our game’s history in this state,” Sheppard said. “It is truly an honor to be one of the select players chosen to represent Kentucky.
"Despite my appreciation for my selection, I am writing to formally submit that I will be unable to participate in the event,” he added. “As you are aware, I have signed to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky this upcoming season and I am expected to arrive on campus on May 30 to begin my freshman year.
“There are important events including academic orientation that I cannot reschedule with this commitment,” he added. “My time as a Kentucky high school basketball player has been something I will treasure for the rest of my life, but I am equally as excited to begin the next chapter of my career in becoming a UK Wildcat.”
Sheppard also stated, “I’m eager to begin the new academic challenges as a college student, as well as to begin practicing on the court in preparation for the upcoming GLOBL JAM that UK is participating in this summer. It is important for me to turn my attention to my new team as we begin trying to build chemistry on and off the court and learn the rigors of the next step in our athletic and academic career. This decision was not easy for me, and I appreciate your thoughtfulness and understanding.”
