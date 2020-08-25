MANCHESTER — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed took home first place honors during SEKGC match with North Laurel and Clay County.
Reed shot a match-best 35 while Clay County’s Harley Davidson (37), CJ Corum (37), Justin Begley (38), Reece Nolan (40), and Brandon Crawford (40) rounded out the top five.
The Tigers won the overall match by shooting a 152 while North Laurel and South Laurel each finished with an 182 apiece.
Lucas Binder led the Jaguars with a 41 while Jack McArdle (45), August Storm (47), Nathan Edwards (47), Connor McKeehan (49), Noah Steely (52), and Cade Robinson (55) followed.
Reed’s 35 paced the way for the Cardinals while Trey Jackson (46), Ashton Garland (47), Jaxon Jervis (54), Ethan Durham (55), and Joshua Steele (64) followed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.