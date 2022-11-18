CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds finally did it, after being knocked out of the state tournament two years in a row by Johnson Central, Corbin defeated the Golden Eagles 35-21 on Friday, to be crowned the Region 4 Champions.
It was an intense atmosphere, and a packed crowd, as the Redhounds were preparing to take on Johnson Central. The last time the teams met was during the State Finals last season, where the Golden Eagles defeated Corbin 34-13.
Johnson Central had the chance to get on the board first, but fumbled the ball just two yards away from the endzone. In the first quarter, both teams were struggling to get anything rolling offensively. Kade Elam finally struck with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Carter Stewart to give the Redhounds a 7-0 lead.
That lead did not last very long though. Corbin almost caused the Golden Eagles to turnover on a last second fourth down attempt, but a flag gave the Eagles a first down, and they took advantage. Running in a one yard touchdown tied the game up at 7 with 4 minutes remaining in the first half.
Corbin answered with a touchdown of their own with 1:21 left to play in the first half, courtesy of a 30-yard touchdown pass from Elam to Brody Wells, to give the Hounds a 14-7 lead going into halftime.
It did not take long into the second half for the Redhounds to score again. Just two minutes into the half, a 13-yard touchdown pass from Elam to Wells gave the Hounds a quick 21-7 advantage.
Cameron Combs gave the Hounds some breathing room scoring off a four-yard touchdown run while increasing the Redhounds advantage to 28-14 with 5:41 remaining in the third quarter.
Johnson Central kept putting up one heck of a fight. Jacob Grimm connected with Zack McCoart on an 83-yard touchdown pass to cut the Redound deficit to only 28-21.
Combs put the finishing touches on the game though, after a 5-yard run to give the Redhounds a 35-21 win.
The Corbin Redhounds are now the 2022 Region 4 champions, and are in the Final 4 of the class 4A State Football Playoffs.
The Redhounds will be back in action next Friday at home against Franklin County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.