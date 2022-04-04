WHITESBURG — North Laurel High School’s girls’ varsity archery team turned in an impressive weekend during the KHSAA 10th Region Girls‘ Archery Tournament.
The Lady Jaguars earned a spot in the upcoming state tournament by placing second with a score of 1,933 while Addison Metcalf won the individual region championship by finishing with a score of 291 while recording 22 tens. Jayden Azbill placed fifth (284, 17) while Haley Hill (280, 15) turned in a 10th place finish.
A list of all North Laurel finishes is below:
KHSAA 10th Region Girls’ Archery Tournament
Girls’ Team Results
1. Letcher Central 1,987; 2. North Laurel 1,933; 3. Wolfe County 1,905; 4. Harlan County 1,754; 5. Perry Central 1,716; 6. Knott Central 1,665; 7. Leslie County 1,600.
Girls Individual Results
North Laurel
1st — Addison Metcalf 291, 22
5th — Jayden Azbill 284, 17
10th — Haley Hill 280, 15
14th — Ashlyn Osborne 277, 11
18th — Savannah Philpot 274, 12
20th — Abby Smith 272, 12
37th — Madeline Woods 255, 7
48th — Chae Wilson 245, 2
49th — Layla Tyler 243, 7
51st — Kaellie Tabor 237, 0
52nd — Madison Tarvin 236, 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.