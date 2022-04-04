1

North Laurel's Addison Metcalf placed first in the KHSAA 10th Region Girls‘ Archery Tournament after shooting a 291 while finishing with 22 tens. | Photo Submitted

WHITESBURG — North Laurel High School’s girls’ varsity archery team turned in an impressive weekend during the KHSAA 10th Region Girls‘ Archery Tournament.

The Lady Jaguars earned a spot in the upcoming state tournament by placing second with a score of 1,933 while Addison Metcalf won the individual region championship by finishing with a score of 291 while recording 22 tens. Jayden Azbill placed fifth (284, 17) while Haley Hill (280, 15) turned in a 10th place finish.

A list of all North Laurel finishes is below:

KHSAA 10th Region Girls’ Archery Tournament

Girls’ Team Results

1. Letcher Central 1,987; 2. North Laurel 1,933; 3. Wolfe County 1,905; 4. Harlan County 1,754; 5. Perry Central 1,716; 6. Knott Central 1,665; 7. Leslie County 1,600.

Girls Individual Results

North Laurel

1st — Addison Metcalf 291, 22

5th — Jayden Azbill 284, 17

10th — Haley Hill 280, 15

14th — Ashlyn Osborne 277, 11

18th — Savannah Philpot 274, 12

20th — Abby Smith 272, 12

37th — Madeline Woods 255, 7

48th — Chae Wilson 245, 2

49th — Layla Tyler 243, 7

51st — Kaellie Tabor 237, 0

52nd — Madison Tarvin 236, 7

