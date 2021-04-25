CAMPBELLSVILLE — South Laurel’s Eli Singleton and Trent Keltner overcame a cold and rainy day to capture the Region 3 Bass Fishing Tournament championship at Green River Lake on Saturday.
The duo of Singleton and Keltner finished with a final count of 19.9 pounds while teammate Dylan Dixon and Peyton Buckles will also advance to the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Tournament by placing 12th with a final count of 13.9 pounds.
South Laurel will now attempt to repeat as state champions with Keltner, and Shawn Coots won the state title in 2019.
“They’ve worked hard their whole careers," South Laurel coach Dennis Hammonds said. “Trent was part of the state champion team back in 2019. These kids constantly work at it. It says a whole lot about them. They do a great job with their academics. They work hard on and off the lake.”
Hammonds contributed his team’s success to the work each team puts out throughout the season.
“These kids put in a lot of work and they’ve competed in all kinds of weather,” he said. “They are on the lake for eight hours working hard and keeping their concentration through all types of weather — it’s not easy.
“We compete against each other all year and that’s one of the keys to our success,” Hammonds added. “We battle each other and we’ve been able to fight through the weather. We are going to be well-represented and the kids that didn’t make it (to the state tournament), barely missed.”
South Laurel also took home the Kentucky High School Bass Fishing Coaches Association Award for Team Competition in the Region 3 Tournament. The award went to the top two teams with the most weight per team.
“I want to thank the boat captains, and thank the good Lord to be able to work with these kids and captains, it’s an exciting sport.”
Ninety teams participated in the event with 22 teams advancing to the state tournament at Kentucky Lake.
North Laurel’s team of Colby Joseph and Landon Larkey tied for 22nd place with a final count of 11.02 pounds but missed the cut to advance to the state tournament due to the team they tied with having caught a bigger fish.
Listed below are the teams that competed for both North Laurel and South Laurel:
South Laurel
1st Place - Eli Singleton/Trent Keltner - 19.9
12th Place - Dylan Dixon/Peyton Buckles - 13.9
25th Place - Cole Smith/Landon Alexander - 10.10
27th Place - Hannah Anderson/Hailey Anderson - 10.5
43rd Place - Braden Hodges/Trey Patternoster - 7.4
53rd Place - Lucas Campbell/Aaron Kilbourne - 5.1
North Laurel
22nd Place (tied) - Colby Joseph/Landon Larkey - 11.02
34th Place - Cayden Ayers/Trey Hensley - 9.02
46th Place - Noah Creech/Brayden Asher - 6.12
47th Place - Brayden Howard/Allie Burns - 6.11
48th Place - AJ Bowman/Carson Elza - 6.10
71st Place - Karsten Raney/Joshua Cochran - NFC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.