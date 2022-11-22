LONDON — Bush capped off a perfect 14-0 season after defeating Sublimity, 33-9, during Saturday’s Laurel County Boys’ Elementary Tournament championship.
The Blue Devils built a quick 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back. The score at halftime was a commanding 31-0.
Peerce Chadwell led the Blue devils with 13 points, while Connor Hinkle followed with a 10 point effort.
Grayson Martin and Isaac Hagadorn both finished with 4 points a piece, and Colin Fugate finished with 2 points.
D. Turner, Finished with 3 points, while C. Short, A. Word and, I Absalon all scored 2 points for Sublimity.
