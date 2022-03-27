LONDON — What a way to cap off another perfect season.
Darrin Hacker’s Cold Hill Lady Cubs won their second consecutive Laurel County Girls’ Elementary Tournament championship along with their 28th consecutive game by rolling past East Bernstadt, 27-6, on Saturday.
“Going into the tournament, we had a few weeks to prepare. We spent every day on our defense,” Hacker said. “We finished the season undefeated for the second year in a row and that gave us a lot of confidence. Tonight, we won our second championship in a row winning, and have now won 28 games in a row. Each year we talk about playing in that final game and that is our goal. I have been very lucky to have a lot of talent at one of the smallest schools in the county.
“We have been very fortunate to play in five straight championship games and the Lady Cubs has played in seven-county championships since 2010,” he added. “Tonight makes four county titles with three runner-ups. We are very proud of our program’s success and also proud of our former Cubs’ success in the middle, high school, and college. Shelby Davis, from our first team that won the county championship, won the National Championship at Alice Lloyd College last season as a senior. Currently, we have several playing high school basketball for South Laurel. In October, the South Laurel Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team won the state title with many members being former Lady Cubs.”
Cold Hill (14-0) built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the 21-point win behind Callie Jones’ 22-point scoring effort. McKenna Andes added two points and 10 assists while Hallianna Massey scored two points. Cassidy Bales also added a point for the Lady Cubs.
“My team knew East Bernstadt well and we were prepared,” Hacker said. “Their point guard, Kylie Smith, is one of the better players in the county. We knew we had to stop her from tip-off. Lauren Baker covered her up the whole game. I gave her that job and she did it perfectly as Kenzie Fannin and Hallianna Massey helped when Baker got screened.
“My two leaders, Callie Jones, and Kenna Andes controlled the game the whole night,” he added. “Callie had her shot tonight and scored 22. Kenna had an off-night shooting but made up for it controlling the boards and several assists. We have depended on those two the whole season and they came through each time.”
Kylie Smith led the Lady Wildcats with four points while Morgan Preston finished with two points.
The Lady Cubs’ pushed their advantage to 20-4 at halftime, and 22-4 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring East Bernstadt, 5-2, during the game’s final eight minutes.
“At C3, Jesse Sizemore and I get to work with players from every school,” Hacker said. “It’s an absolute joy to watch these players grow and we also get to know them personally. We can not thank Laurel County Board of Education, sponsors, fans, families, and players for making another year fun and exciting.”
Members of the team are McKenna Andes, Lilly Ball, McKenzie Fannon, Brynlee Grubb, Callie Jones, Briley Martin, Abigale Trosper, Cassidy Bates, Lauren Baker, Ansley Hobbs, Hallianna Massey, Allie Plummer, and Lauren Thompson. Note: The names and spellings of the names were what was given out at the tournament.
Laurel County Boys’ Elementary Tournament
Championship
At South Laurel High School
Cold Hill 27, East Bernstadt 6
East Bernstadt 0 4 0 2 6
Cold Hill 14 6 2 5 27
East Bernstadt (6) — Smith 4, Preston 2.
Cold Hill (27) — Jones 22, Andes 2, Massey 2, Bales 1.
