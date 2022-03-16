CORBIN — North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard and Hailee Valentine captured their second consecutive 13th Region Media Player of the Year honors after both turned in impressive seasons for their respective teams.
Sheppard was named 13th Region Media Boys Player of the Year after guiding North Laurel to its current 28-5 record along with the 49th District and 13th Region championships. He leads the Jaguars with a 25.5 scoring average and a 6.8 rebounding average.
Valentine, who was named 13th Region Media Girls Player of the Year, led North Laurel with a 19.3 scoring average while finishing with a rebounding average of 4.3. She helped guide the Lady Jaguars to a 24-6 record along with a 49th District title and an appearance in the 13th Region Tournaments Final Four.
Corbin eighth grader Eli Pietrowski captured the 13th Region Media Boys Newcomer Player of the Year award while South Laurel seventh grader Skeeter Mabe was named 13th Region Media Girls Newcomer Player of the Year.
North Laurel’s Eddie Mahan was named 13th Region Media Girls Coach of the Year while Bell County’s Brad Sizemore was named 13th Region Media Boys Coach of the Year.
Luther Blanton, Denis House, and Ray Welch are recipients of the 13th Region Media Lifetime Achievement award.
The 13th Region Media Awards were voted on by members of the 13th Region Media that returned a ballot.
Listed below is the entire list of the 13th Region Media Boys & Girls awards:
13th Region Boys Awards
Player of the Year
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Coach of the Year
Brad Sizemore, Bell County
Newcomer of the Year
Eli Pietrowski, Corbin
First Team All-Region
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Trent Noah, Harlan County
Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Jordan Akal, Harlan
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
Second Team All-Region
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
Cameron Burnett, Bell County
Micah Engle, Lynn Camp
Micah Steely, Williamsburg
Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central
Third Team All-Region
Parker Payne, South Laurel
Isaac Mills, Knox Central
Dawson Woolum, Bell County
Maddox Huff, Harlan County
Jae’Dyn Gist, Harlan
Gavin Allen, Lynn Camp
Fourth Team All-Region
Sawyer Thompson, Pineville
Austin Reynolds, Whitley County
Brody Wells, Corbin
Clay Sizemore, North Laurel
Luke Adkins, Jackson County
Honorable Mention
Isaiah Marcum, Oneida Baptist; Hayden Harris, Clay County; Matthew Warren, Barbourville; Eli Gover, South Laurel; Kazim Faisal, Oneida Baptist; Martin Shannon, Williamsburg; Cayden Grigsby, Middlesboro; Daniel Carmichal, Harlan County; Jonah Swanner, Harlan County; Abe Brock, Knox Central; Carter Stewart, Corbin; Dalton Stepp, Bell County; Duane Sparks, Lynn Camp; Jordan Collins, Barbourville; Brody Brock, North Laurel; Jerrod Roark, Oneida Baptist; Kaleb McClendon, Harlan; Brayden Reed, South Laurel; Jamie Fuson, Whitley County; Jude Lakes, Jackson County; Jackson Huff, Harlan County; Travis Scott, Barbourville; Cayden Harris, North Laurel; Ethan Jackson, Clay County; Tate Rice, Clay County; KT Turner, Knox Central; Hayden Calebs, Bell County; Mark Masumba Ngulungu, Red Bird.
13th Region Girls Awards
Player of the Year
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Coach of the Year
Eddie Mahan, North Laurel
Newcomer of the Year
Skeeter Mabe, South Laurel
First Team All-Region
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Halle Collins, Knox Central
Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County
Kallie Housley, Corbin
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
Second Team All-Region
Clara Collins, South Laurel
Shelby Stewart, Corbin
Abby Gilbert, Jackson County
Nadine Johnson, Bell County
Brianna Gallagher, Barbourville
Third Team All-Region
Presley Partin, Knox Central
Ella Karst, Harlan County
Rachel Presley, South Laurel
Chloe McKnight, North Laurel
Kailey Owens, Middlesboro
Fourth Team All-Region
Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel
Kylie Noe, Harlan
Marissa Douglas, Whitley County
Darcie Anderson, Corbin
Emily Cox, South Laurel
Honorable Mention
Caylan Mills, Knox Central; Allysa Gibson, Red Bird; Courtney Jones, Clay County; Aymanni Wynn, Harlan; Mataya Ausmus, Bell County; Kenady Ward, Jackson County; Abigail Jackson, Pineville; Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County; Gracie Turner, South Laurel; Jaylyn Smith, Harlan County; Bella Sizemore, North Laurel; Reagan Jones, Knox Central; Alissa Crumpler, Lynn Camp; Allie Wilson, Williamsburg; Sara Smith, Barbourville; Martina Ahumada, Whitley County; Taylor Dailey, Oneida Baptist; Bailey Stewart, Corbin; Taylor Rice, Whitley County; Madison Curry, Jackson County; Keevi Betts, Middlesboro; Rachel Howard, Pineville; Ava Arnett, Pineville; Kylie Clem, Corbin; Chelsey Logan, Whitley County; Taylor Lunsford, Harlan County; Emily Mills, Knox Central.
