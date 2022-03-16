Reed Sheppard and Hailee Valentine

North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard and Hailee Valentine captured their second consecutive 13th Region Media Player of the Year honors after both turned in impressive seasons for their respective teams. | Photo by Les Dixon 

CORBIN — North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard and Hailee Valentine captured their second consecutive 13th Region Media Player of the Year honors after both turned in impressive seasons for their respective teams.

Sheppard was named 13th Region Media Boys Player of the Year after guiding North Laurel to its current 28-5 record along with the 49th District and 13th Region championships. He leads the Jaguars with a 25.5 scoring average and a 6.8 rebounding average.

Valentine, who was named 13th Region Media Girls Player of the Year, led North Laurel with a 19.3 scoring average while finishing with a rebounding average of 4.3. She helped guide the Lady Jaguars to a 24-6 record along with a 49th District title and an appearance in the 13th Region Tournaments Final Four.

Corbin eighth grader Eli Pietrowski captured the 13th Region Media Boys Newcomer Player of the Year award while South Laurel seventh grader Skeeter Mabe was named 13th Region Media Girls Newcomer Player of the Year.

North Laurel’s Eddie Mahan was named 13th Region Media Girls Coach of the Year while Bell County’s Brad Sizemore was named 13th Region Media Boys Coach of the Year.

Luther Blanton, Denis House, and Ray Welch are recipients of the 13th Region Media Lifetime Achievement award.

The 13th Region Media Awards were voted on by members of the 13th Region Media that returned a ballot.

Listed below is the entire list of the 13th Region Media Boys & Girls awards:

 

13th Region Boys Awards

 

Player of the Year

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

 

Coach of the Year

Brad Sizemore, Bell County

 

Newcomer of the Year

Eli Pietrowski, Corbin

 

First Team All-Region

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Trent Noah, Harlan County

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Jordan Akal, Harlan

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

 

Second Team All-Region

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

Cameron Burnett, Bell County

Micah Engle, Lynn Camp

Micah Steely, Williamsburg

Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central 

 

Third Team All-Region

Parker Payne, South Laurel

Isaac Mills, Knox Central

Dawson Woolum, Bell County

Maddox Huff, Harlan County

Jae’Dyn Gist, Harlan

Gavin Allen, Lynn Camp

 

Fourth Team All-Region

Sawyer Thompson, Pineville

Austin Reynolds, Whitley County

Brody Wells, Corbin

Clay Sizemore, North Laurel 

Luke Adkins, Jackson County

 

Honorable Mention

Isaiah Marcum, Oneida Baptist; Hayden Harris, Clay County; Matthew Warren, Barbourville; Eli Gover, South Laurel; Kazim Faisal, Oneida Baptist; Martin Shannon, Williamsburg; Cayden Grigsby, Middlesboro; Daniel Carmichal, Harlan County; Jonah Swanner, Harlan County; Abe Brock, Knox Central; Carter Stewart, Corbin; Dalton Stepp, Bell County; Duane Sparks, Lynn Camp; Jordan Collins, Barbourville; Brody Brock, North Laurel; Jerrod Roark, Oneida Baptist; Kaleb McClendon, Harlan; Brayden Reed, South Laurel; Jamie Fuson, Whitley County; Jude Lakes, Jackson County; Jackson Huff, Harlan County; Travis Scott, Barbourville; Cayden Harris, North Laurel; Ethan Jackson, Clay County; Tate Rice, Clay County; KT Turner, Knox Central; Hayden Calebs, Bell County; Mark Masumba Ngulungu, Red Bird. 

 

13th Region Girls Awards

 

Player of the Year

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

 

Coach of the Year

Eddie Mahan, North Laurel

 

Newcomer of the Year

Skeeter Mabe, South Laurel

 

First Team All-Region

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Halle Collins, Knox Central

Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County

Kallie Housley, Corbin

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

 

Second Team All-Region

Clara Collins, South Laurel

Shelby Stewart, Corbin

Abby Gilbert, Jackson County

Nadine Johnson, Bell County

Brianna Gallagher, Barbourville

 

Third Team All-Region

Presley Partin, Knox Central

Ella Karst, Harlan County

Rachel Presley, South Laurel

Chloe McKnight, North Laurel

Kailey Owens, Middlesboro

 

Fourth Team All-Region

Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel

Kylie Noe, Harlan

Marissa Douglas, Whitley County

Darcie Anderson, Corbin

Emily Cox, South Laurel

 

Honorable Mention

Caylan Mills, Knox Central; Allysa Gibson, Red Bird; Courtney Jones, Clay County; Aymanni Wynn, Harlan; Mataya Ausmus, Bell County; Kenady Ward, Jackson County; Abigail Jackson, Pineville; Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County; Gracie Turner, South Laurel; Jaylyn Smith, Harlan County; Bella Sizemore, North Laurel; Reagan Jones, Knox Central; Alissa Crumpler, Lynn Camp; Allie Wilson, Williamsburg; Sara Smith, Barbourville; Martina Ahumada, Whitley County; Taylor Dailey, Oneida Baptist; Bailey Stewart, Corbin; Taylor Rice, Whitley County; Madison Curry, Jackson County; Keevi Betts, Middlesboro; Rachel Howard, Pineville; Ava Arnett, Pineville; Kylie Clem, Corbin; Chelsey Logan, Whitley County; Taylor Lunsford, Harlan County; Emily Mills, Knox Central.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you