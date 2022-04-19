BOWLING GREEN — North Laurel eighth grader Addison Metcalf continued her impressive archery season by placing fourth overall during Tuesday’s KHSAA Girls State Archery Tournament.
Metcalf shot an impressive 294 (24 tens), and finished only two points behind state champion senior Abigail Stevenson (Fredrick Douglas), who shot a 297 (26 tens). Metcalf placed first overall in both middle school girls’ rank and eighth grade girls’ rank.
Jayden Azbill also finished in the top 10 for North Laurel, placing eighth overall while shooting a 290 (22 tens).
As a team, North Laurel finished fifth with 1,972 points just 18 points off state team champion Harrison County’s 1,990 points.
On the boys’ side, South Laurel’s Tayten Sowders shot a 287 (18 tens) and placed 28th overall.
KHSAA Girls State Archery Tournament
Team Standings
1. Harrison County 1,990, 2. Anderson County 1,981, 3. Bullitt Central 1,979, 4. Letcher Central 1,974, 5. North Laurel 1,972, 6. Model 1,948, 7. Mercy 1,947, 8. Bethlehem 1,943, 9. Madison Central 1,931, 10. Pulaski County 1,930, 11. Trigg County 1,927, 12. Meade County 1,925, 13. Dixie Heights 1,923, 14. Prestonsburg 1,921, 15. Henderson County 1,920, 16. Pendleton County 1,919, 17. Simon Kenton 1,912, 18. Muhlenburg County 1,910, 19. Green County 1,892, 20. Franklin County 1,886, 21. Elliott County 1,876, 22. Boyle County 1,867.
Girls Individual Results
North Laurel
4th Addison Metcalf 294
8th Jayden Azbill 290
29th Ashlyn Osborne 285
36th Haley Hill 283
91st Olivia Barnard 278
102nd Savannah Philpot 276
186th Abby Smith 266
217th Madeline Woods 260
260th Madison Tarvin 249
262nd Layla Tyler 248
284th Chae Wilson 221
292nd Kaellie Tabor 197
Boys Individual Results
South Laurel
28th Tayten Sowders 287
