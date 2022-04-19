Addison Metcalf

North Laurel eighth grader Addison Metcalf continued her impressive archery season by placing fourth overall during Tuesday’s KHSAA Girls’ State Archery Tournament. Metcalf shot an impressive 294 (24 tens), and finished only two points behind state champion senior Abigail Stevenson (Fredrick Douglas), who shot a 297 (26 tens). 

 Photo Submitted

BOWLING GREEN — North Laurel eighth grader Addison Metcalf continued her impressive archery season by placing fourth overall during Tuesday’s KHSAA Girls State Archery Tournament.

Metcalf shot an impressive 294 (24 tens), and finished only two points behind state champion senior Abigail Stevenson (Fredrick Douglas), who shot a 297 (26 tens). Metcalf placed first overall in both middle school girls’ rank and eighth grade girls’ rank.

Jayden Azbill also finished in the top 10 for North Laurel, placing eighth overall while shooting a 290 (22 tens). 

As a team, North Laurel finished fifth with 1,972 points just 18 points off state team champion Harrison County’s 1,990 points.

On the boys’ side, South Laurel’s Tayten Sowders shot a 287 (18 tens) and placed 28th overall.

 

KHSAA Girls State Archery Tournament

Team Standings

1. Harrison County 1,990, 2. Anderson County 1,981, 3. Bullitt Central 1,979, 4. Letcher Central 1,974, 5. North Laurel 1,972, 6. Model 1,948, 7. Mercy 1,947, 8. Bethlehem 1,943, 9. Madison Central 1,931, 10. Pulaski County 1,930, 11. Trigg County 1,927, 12. Meade County 1,925, 13. Dixie Heights 1,923, 14. Prestonsburg 1,921, 15. Henderson County 1,920, 16. Pendleton County 1,919, 17. Simon Kenton 1,912, 18. Muhlenburg County 1,910, 19. Green County 1,892, 20. Franklin County 1,886, 21. Elliott County 1,876, 22. Boyle County 1,867.

 

Girls Individual Results

North Laurel

4th Addison Metcalf 294

8th Jayden Azbill 290

29th Ashlyn Osborne 285

36th Haley Hill 283

91st Olivia Barnard 278

102nd Savannah Philpot 276

186th Abby Smith 266

217th Madeline Woods 260

260th Madison Tarvin 249

262nd Layla Tyler 248

284th Chae Wilson 221

292nd Kaellie Tabor 197

 

Boys Individual Results

South Laurel

28th Tayten Sowders 287

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you