HAZARD — South Laurel dropped another heartbreaker on Thursday, this time around, losing 2-1 to Perry Central in eight innings.
The Lady Cardinals (2-3) suffered their second consecutive one-run setback after the Lady Commodores rallied during the final three innings.
Carly Mink’s squad scored a run in the third inning and led 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth when Perry Central tied the game at one apiece. The Lady Commodores secured the one-run victory in the bottom of the eighth.
South Laurel finished with nine hits, and didn’t commit an error on defense but couldn’t come up with the big hit when needed.
Makayla Blair drove in the Lady Cardinals’ lone run while finishing 3-for-4 at the plate. Katie Jervis finished with two hits and a run scored while Brooklyne Allen, Jaylyn Lewis, Addison Baker, and Aubree Laster each finished with a hit apiece
Jervis took the loss in the pitcher’s circle despite allowing only two runs and seven hits. She finished with three strikeouts.
South Laurel will be back in action Friday at home against East Jessamine. The game is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
