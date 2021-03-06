SOMERSET — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars capped off one of the toughest eight-game stretches they’ve been apart of on Saturday by handing Pulaski County a 64-53 loss.
The 11-point win allowed North Laurel to post a 6-2 record during its eight-game road trip which included wins over Jackson County, Whitley County, Rockcastle County, Bell County, Corbin, and Pulaski County. Their lone two losses were a two-point setback to Holy across and a 12-point loss to Southwestern.
“We played with a little more team ownership today and you could really see it in the second and third quarters,” Mahan said. “At the end of the day, teams have to know that their performance is in their own control.”
The Lady Jaguars showed no signs of fatigue even after coming off a hard-fought, 80-72, win against Corbin the night before. They fell behind 18–12 after eight minutes of play but outscored the Lady Maroons, 55-35, the remainder of the game.
Chloe McKnight led North Laurel with 20 points while Emily Sizemore added 18 points and Hailee Valentine finished with 13 points.
“Chloe McKnight continues to improve every game and you can see our team is learning how to play with a dominate post,” Mahan said. “I think our ability to utilize her will be a big key for us in postseason play.”
North Laurel 64, Pulaski County 53
North Laurel 11 20 19 14 64
Pulaski County 18 8 8 19 53
North Laurel (64) — Valentine 13, B. Sizemore 3, C. McKnight 20, Nichelson 7, E. Sizemore 18, McClure 3.
Pulaski County (53) — Blankenship 11, Dunn 1, Cothron 15, Oakes 13, Wilson 13.
