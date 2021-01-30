ALEXANDRIA — North Laurel continued its impressive play by finishing out the week with a 3-0 mark after Saturday’s 51-38 victory over Campbell County.
It wasn’t one of the Lady Jaguars’ (10-2) best offensive performances of the season by turning in a 19-of-54 shooting effort, but they still managed to get the job done.
“Not a great performance but a steady one,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “On the bright side, we were able to early on work on some offense and executed it very well. Bad news, our defense was lazy early on, our rebounding was very inconsistent, and our finishing at the basketball was very soft with the littlest contact bothering us. It was a good game to have going into the WYMT Mountain Classic next week. They reminded me of many of the teams we will play next week.”
Chloe McKnight led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds while Hailee Valentine has 14 points, five rebounds, six steals, and three assists. Emily Sizemore also finished in double figures with 11 points, five assists, and five rebounds.
“One player I was proud of especially on the offensive end was Chloe McKnight,” Mahan said. “She is finishing well and is getting better footwork. We do need to keep her out of early foul trouble and she needs to rebound out of her area better.”
North Laurel 51, Campbell County 38
Campbell County 11 4 5 18 38
North Laurel 15 7 20 9 51
Campbell County (38) — Fleckenstein 3, Keeninger 18, Collins 2, Taylor 6, Collins 5, Bauer 2, Spicer 2.
North Laurel (51) — Valentine 14, B. Sizemore 1, Nichelson 7, E. Sizemore 11, McClure 3, McKnight 15.
