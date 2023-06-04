LEXINGTON — The North Laurel boys' track and field team placed 35th overall in the Class 3A Boys' Track and Field State Meet with three points, while turning in nine top 20 efforts. The North Laurel girls' track and field team also had three top 20 finishes while participating in the Class 3A Girls' Track and Field State Meet.

North Laurel’s Luke Robinson earned all three of his team’s points by placing sixth overall in Discus. He also placed 20th in Shot Put.

Connor Sizemore (Discus), Xander Harris (800 Meter Run), and the 4x400 Meter Relay Team (Carson Collett, Cam Anderson, Zander Harris, and Gamarius Isby) each placed 14th overall in their respective events.

Carson Collett placed 17th in the 400 Meter Dash while Gamarius Isby finished 18th. Isby also turned in a 19th place effort in the 100 Meter Dash. The 4x800 Meter Relay Team (Carson Collett, Jasper Hampton, Trenton Pool, and Xander Harris) placed 20th overall.

On the girls’ side, Taylor Allen posted 12th place efforts in the 1600 Meter Run and the 3200 Meter Run while Belle Chappell finished 20th in the High Jump.

Class 3A Boys’ State Track and Field Meet

Boys’ Teams Results

1. St. Xavier 83.50

2. Male 67.50

3. Ballard 55

4. Trinity (Louisville) 40

4. South Oldham 40

6. Dupont Manual 34

7. Ryle 31

8. Conner 27

8. North Hardin 27

10. Paul Laurence Dunbar 25

11. Covington Catholic 22

12. McCracken County 20

13. Woodford County 16.50

14. Madison Central 16

15. Bryan Station 15

15. Seneca 15

17. Pleasure Ridge Park 13

18. Great Crossing 11.50

19. Central 11

19. Henderson County 11

21. Apollo 10

21. Eastern 10

21. George Rogers Clark 10

24. Cooper 9

25. Central Hardin 8

26. Tates Creek 7

26. Greenwood 7

28. Lafayette 6

28. Butler 6

28. Dixie Heights 6

31. Bowling Green 5

31. Owensboro 5

33. Marshall County 4

33. Oldham County 4

35. Montgomery County 3

35. South Laurel 3

35. Hopkinsville 3

35. Campbell County 3

35. North Laurel 3

35. Atherton 3

41. Bullitt Central 2

41. Fairdale 2

43. Scott County 1

43. Grant County 1

Class 3A Girls’ State Track and Field Meet

Girls’ Teams Results

1. Dupont Manual 88.50

2. West Jessamine 72

3. Paul Laurence Dunbar 48.50

4. Eastern 47

5. Oldham County 37

6. Tates Creek 32

7. Bryan Station 31

8. Fern Creek 22

8. Male 22

10. Henry Clay 21

10. Central Hardin 21

12. Ryle 19

13. Woodford County 17

14. Notre Dame 16

14. Assumption 16

16. Barren County 14

16. Apollo 14

16. South Laurel 14

16. Conner 14

20. Greenwood 12

21. Dixie Heights 11.50

22. South Oldham 11

23. Madison Central 10

24. Bullitt East 9

25. Pulaski County 8

25. Lafayette 8

27. Collins 7

27. Campbell County 7

29. George Rogers Clark 6

29. South Warren 6

29. Ballard 6

32. Marshall County 5

32. Cooper 5

34. Simon Kenton 4.50

35. Montgomery County 4

36. Central 3

36. Frederick Douglass 3

36. Hopkinsville 3

39. Ohio County 2

39. Grant County 2

41. Daviess County 1

41. Henderson County 1

41. Sacred Heart 1

Class 3A Boys’ State Track and Field Meet

Boys’ Individual Results

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.37 Gamarius Isby 19th

400 METER DASH

51.61 Gamarius Isby 18th

800 METER RUN

2:03.20 Xander Harris 14th

2:03.91 Carson Collett 17th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:32.06 Relay Team 14th

4X800 METER RELAY

8:50.86 Relay Team 20th

DISCUS

148-7 Luke Robinson 6th

135-6 Connor Sizemore 14th

SHOT PUT

42-0.5 Luke Robinson 20th

Class 3A Girls’ State Track and Field Meet

Girls’ Individual Results

North Laurel

1600 METER RUN

5:18.17 Taylor Allen 12th

3200 METER RUN

11:50.58 Taylor Allen 12th

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Belle Chappell 20th

