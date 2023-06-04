LEXINGTON — The North Laurel boys' track and field team placed 35th overall in the Class 3A Boys' Track and Field State Meet with three points, while turning in nine top 20 efforts. The North Laurel girls' track and field team also had three top 20 finishes while participating in the Class 3A Girls' Track and Field State Meet.
North Laurel’s Luke Robinson earned all three of his team’s points by placing sixth overall in Discus. He also placed 20th in Shot Put.
Connor Sizemore (Discus), Xander Harris (800 Meter Run), and the 4x400 Meter Relay Team (Carson Collett, Cam Anderson, Zander Harris, and Gamarius Isby) each placed 14th overall in their respective events.
Carson Collett placed 17th in the 400 Meter Dash while Gamarius Isby finished 18th. Isby also turned in a 19th place effort in the 100 Meter Dash. The 4x800 Meter Relay Team (Carson Collett, Jasper Hampton, Trenton Pool, and Xander Harris) placed 20th overall.
On the girls’ side, Taylor Allen posted 12th place efforts in the 1600 Meter Run and the 3200 Meter Run while Belle Chappell finished 20th in the High Jump.
Class 3A Boys’ State Track and Field Meet
Boys’ Teams Results
1. St. Xavier 83.50
2. Male 67.50
3. Ballard 55
4. Trinity (Louisville) 40
4. South Oldham 40
6. Dupont Manual 34
7. Ryle 31
8. Conner 27
8. North Hardin 27
10. Paul Laurence Dunbar 25
11. Covington Catholic 22
12. McCracken County 20
13. Woodford County 16.50
14. Madison Central 16
15. Bryan Station 15
15. Seneca 15
17. Pleasure Ridge Park 13
18. Great Crossing 11.50
19. Central 11
19. Henderson County 11
21. Apollo 10
21. Eastern 10
21. George Rogers Clark 10
24. Cooper 9
25. Central Hardin 8
26. Tates Creek 7
26. Greenwood 7
28. Lafayette 6
28. Butler 6
28. Dixie Heights 6
31. Bowling Green 5
31. Owensboro 5
33. Marshall County 4
33. Oldham County 4
35. Montgomery County 3
35. South Laurel 3
35. Hopkinsville 3
35. Campbell County 3
35. North Laurel 3
35. Atherton 3
41. Bullitt Central 2
41. Fairdale 2
43. Scott County 1
43. Grant County 1
Class 3A Girls’ State Track and Field Meet
Girls’ Teams Results
1. Dupont Manual 88.50
2. West Jessamine 72
3. Paul Laurence Dunbar 48.50
4. Eastern 47
5. Oldham County 37
6. Tates Creek 32
7. Bryan Station 31
8. Fern Creek 22
8. Male 22
10. Henry Clay 21
10. Central Hardin 21
12. Ryle 19
13. Woodford County 17
14. Notre Dame 16
14. Assumption 16
16. Barren County 14
16. Apollo 14
16. South Laurel 14
16. Conner 14
20. Greenwood 12
21. Dixie Heights 11.50
22. South Oldham 11
23. Madison Central 10
24. Bullitt East 9
25. Pulaski County 8
25. Lafayette 8
27. Collins 7
27. Campbell County 7
29. George Rogers Clark 6
29. South Warren 6
29. Ballard 6
32. Marshall County 5
32. Cooper 5
34. Simon Kenton 4.50
35. Montgomery County 4
36. Central 3
36. Frederick Douglass 3
36. Hopkinsville 3
39. Ohio County 2
39. Grant County 2
41. Daviess County 1
41. Henderson County 1
41. Sacred Heart 1
Class 3A Boys’ State Track and Field Meet
Boys’ Individual Results
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.37 Gamarius Isby 19th
400 METER DASH
51.61 Gamarius Isby 18th
800 METER RUN
2:03.20 Xander Harris 14th
2:03.91 Carson Collett 17th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:32.06 Relay Team 14th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:50.86 Relay Team 20th
DISCUS
148-7 Luke Robinson 6th
135-6 Connor Sizemore 14th
SHOT PUT
42-0.5 Luke Robinson 20th
Class 3A Girls’ State Track and Field Meet
Girls’ Individual Results
North Laurel
1600 METER RUN
5:18.17 Taylor Allen 12th
3200 METER RUN
11:50.58 Taylor Allen 12th
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Belle Chappell 20th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.