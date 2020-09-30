LONDON — There has never been a time that Phoebe McCowan has not been a champion. The track and field star began racing when she was in the fourth grade. She showed up to her first race unprepared and came away with the first-place finish. It was then that she thought running could be her thing.
Fast forward eight years and McCowan is one of the best runners to come out of Eastern Kentucky. Her hard work and success at South Laurel have earned her a scholarship offer to run for the University of Kentucky (UK) next year, once her high school career is completed.
McCowan said she has always wanted to run for UK, but was never sure if it would become a reality.
“When I was younger, I would always say that I was going to go to UK and run,” said McCowan. “It didn’t mean anything back then because I was so young. I’m grateful for the opportunity to make that come true.”
The championship pedigree runs deep in McCowan’s family. She said her biggest inspiration in her life is her grandfather, Roy Bowling. Bowling is a Laurel County legend, winning four state titles as the girls’ basketball coach at Laurel County High School, then later building North Laurel girls into a regional contender.
McCowan said that she has learned invaluable lessons from Bowling over the years.
“He has always taught me to work hard and stay patient, and your success will come,” said McCowan. “You may have a bad day or bad practice, but no matter what happens, if you stay patient and put in the work, good things will happen. That has stuck with me my entire career.”
While McCowan has undoubtedly had some tough days in her career, with the year-long training and competing against the best runners in the state. She didn’t have to worry too much about patience during her first two years of high school.
As a freshman, McCowan set the state record for the 800 meter run with a time of 2:11.06, capturing her first state title. During her sophomore season, she won the state championship for the second consecutive year in the 800-meter run and finished runner-up in the 1600 meter race.
“I have a goal on my wall that I have had for over a year now,” McCowan said. “Having those time goals on my wall and having those in the back of my mind helps me stay motivated. Competing against yourself and against your time is really helpful because you don’t know who the other runners are.”
Every athlete’s senior year is special to them, but it is especially true to the 2020-2021 class. After track was canceled her junior year, McCowan was not allowed to defend her title as back-to-back 800-meter state champion. She is ready to prove herself once again and finish her last year of high school as her best, yet.
Then, it will be on to UK where she hopes to put together a solid career in track and field and continue her education.
“I’m just really grateful that I get the opportunity to run at the next level. I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, my family, and friends who have supported me and pushed me to this point,” said McCowan. “That is what is most important to me. It keeps me motivated.”
