HAZARD — Dusty Allen’s North Laurel 7-8 year-old All-Stars had a game to remember during their three-inning, 38-1 rout of Harlan.
North Laurel scored early and often, which included 16 runs in the first inning, 13 runs in the second inning and nine runs in the third inning while pounding out 42 hits to advance to Thursday’s second round matchup with Jackson County.
North Laurel had three players turn in perfect 5-for-5 efforts at the plate and four players turn in 4-for-4 performances. They finished the game with three home runs, 14 doubles and five triples.
Brody Burgess, Enrique Campos, and Lake Woodyard each collected five hits in the win. Campos and Woodyard each finished with six RBI apiece. Campos scored five times while Woodyard crossed home plate three times. Burgess drove in a run, and finished with five runs scored.
Jayse Hibbard, Weston Reid, Hunter Warren, and Gabe Gilliam each finished with four hits apiece. Reid drove in five runs, and scored twice while Warren collected four RBI, and scored three times. Gilliam finished with two RBI, and three runs scored while Hibbard drove in a run, and scored four times. Easton Ealy finished with three hits, four RBI, and three runs scored. Easton Allen and Mason Woods both connected with three hits while driving in three runs, and scoring three times apiece. Jase Prince has two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored.
