WINCHESTER — South Laurel posted an 0-2 record during its weekend road trip to Winchester, dropping games to both George Rogers Clark (10-0) and Cooper (11-2) while falling to 12-7.
The Lady Cardinals have now lost four of their last six games.
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
George Rogers Clark 10, South Laurel 0
South Laurel dug a 3-0 hole in the first inning and never recovered, losing to George Rogers Clark, 10-0.
The Lady Cardinals finished with only two hits and committed five errors which led to six unearned runs. Chloe Taylor took the loss, allowing seven hits and three earned runs in two and two/thirds of an inning. Karly Gray and Jaylyn Lewis had a hit apiece for South Laurel.
Game One
Cooper 11, South Laurel 2
South Laurel spotted Cooper a 6-0 lead and could never recover during its 11-2 loss.
The Lady Cardinals finished with only two hits and committed five errors.
South Laurel’s lone highlight of the game came when Kylie Clem hit a two-run homer. Madison Worley also had a hit.
Karly Gray took the loss, allowing seven hits and four earned runs in five innings. Chloe Taylor pitched the final inning, scattering three hits.
