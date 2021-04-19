LONDON — Sacred Heart came away with the team championship during this past weekend’s North Laurel Tennis Classic.
The Valkyries finished with 28 points while Lexington Catholic (17 points), Assumption (14.5), Manual (12.5), South Warren (12), North Laurel (9), Sayre (7.5), and Montgomery County (5.5) rounded out the eight participating teams.
"We at North Laurel were very excited to welcome in some of the top talent in the state for our North Laurel Tennis Classic,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said. "It was a real feather in our cap to have a storied program such as Sacred Heart participate. Their top two singles players, Ellie Eades and Carrie Beckman have signed with Kentucky and Notre Dame, and Beckman was the state singles champion in 2019. Their doubles teams were younger but very talented as well.
“Their team as a whole was dominant against a stellar field of teams that included perennial powers Lexington Catholic, Assumption, South Warren, and Manual,” he added. "Our girls fought well, and we picked up a couple of the main draw wins from our doubles teams of Eva Clark/Baylie McCreary and Meg Brock/Kelsi Howard while Jaron Gray got a back draw win for us in singles. It was a treat for our girls to compete against and watch some of the best players in the state. A very proud day for us at North Laurel."
Team Results
1. Sacred Heart - 28
2. Lexington Catholic - 17
3. Assumption - 14.5
4. Manual - 12.5
5. South Warren - 12
6. North Laurel - 9
7. Sayre - 7.5
8. Montgomery Co. - 5.5
No. 1 Singles Final
Ellie Eades (SH) def. Jaycie Mair (LC) 6-3, 6-0
No. 2 Singles Final
Carrie Beckman (SH) def. Abby McClellan (A) 6-0, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles Final
Ellie Hammond/Gracie Koch (SH) def. Madison Miller/Hallie Lathram (LC) 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles Final:
Avery Voss/Natalie Wagner (SH) def. McKenzie Morgan/Carly Schramko (A) 6-2, 6-1
