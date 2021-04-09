LEXINGTON — Sacred Heart held a slim one-point lead entering the second half during Friday’s quarterfinal matchup with Bowling Green but used a 14-4 run in the third quarter bro pull away and knock off the Lady Purples, 66-54.
Bowling Green hung tough against the Valkyries but ran out of gas in the second half, getting outscored, 37-26. The Lady Purples were led by Tanaya Bailey’s 15 points while LynKaylah James’ recorded a double-double, finishing with 14 points, and 14 rebounds.
The Valkyries forced Bowling Green into 28 turnovers, which led to 37 points for Sacred Heart.
Triniti Ralston turned in a game-high 26-point scoring effort for Sacred Heart while finishing with four rebounds and four assists. She hit 16-of-20 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Reagan Bender, Alexandra Wolff, Olivia Kaufman, and Angelina Pelayo each scored eight points apiece.
Sacred Heart raced to a 16-12 lead in the first quarter, scoring eight points off the Lady Purples’ six turnovers. The Valkyries shout 7-of-16 from the floor while five different players scored during the period.
They opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run that saw Ralston score on two layups while Pelayo knocked down two jumpers to give their team a 24-12 advantage with 5:47 remaining ing in the first half.
Bowling Green responded with a run of its own. Two free throws and a 3-pointer by James sparked a 12-0 run that saw the Lady Purples tie the game last 24 apiece after a jumper by Bailey.
Bender’s 3-pointer at the 1:23 mark allowed Sacred Heart to regain a 27-24 lead but Bowling Green managed to take a 28-27 advantage with 22 seconds remaining after free throws by both James and Kiyah Gray. Ralston’s layup at the nine-second mark allowed the Valkyries to take a slim 29-28 edge going into halftime.
Sacred Heart began to put some distance between themselves and the Lady Purples by using a 14-4 run midway through the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Kaufman at the 1:39 mark increased the Valkyries lead to 46-36. Bowling Green’s Tisdale scored on a layup with 43 remaining to cut her team’s deficit to 46-38.
2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
At Rupp Arena
Sacred Heart 66, Bowling Green 54
Bowling Green 12 16 10 16 54
Sacred Heart 16 13 17 20 66
Bowling Green (54) — Tisdale 11, Gray 9, Bennett 3, Bailey 15, James 14, Lightning 2.
Sacred Heart (66) — Ralston 26, Bender 8, Gilpin 6, Wolff 8, Kaufman 8, Loman 2, Pelayo 8.
