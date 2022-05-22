LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Note to Alabama coach Nick Saban: Louisville's Scott Satterfield didn't really mean it.
In an exclusive interview with Tim Sullivan that the Courier-Journal posted on its website early Friday morning, Satterfield said he didn't intend to accuse Saban of tampering with one of his players in recent comments.
After standout wide receiver Tyler Harrell left UofL for the Crimson Tide only 10 days after entering the transfer portal, Satterfield suggested in an interview with 247 Sports that when a player chooses another school so quickly, common sense dictates suspicion of a prior arrangement.
Satterfield didn't mention Saban by name, but he didn't have to, the target of his remarks was obvious. (Saban denied tampering with Harrell, or any other player).
"I didn't call Coach Saban out," Satterfield told Sullivan Thursday. "I'm talking about generalities, talking common sense here. When a guy gets in the transfer portal and a couple days later he announces where he's going, what's going on?
"I don't want other teams coming in here and, all of a sudden, stealing our players after we've developed them. I want to fight for our guys and I want our guys to be successful. But if, at the same time, if they don't want to be here, we'll get some players who want to be here."
Satterfield's comments were mild compared to Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's volatile reaction after Saban a few days ago accused the Aggies of buying their No. 1 recruiting class through name, image, licensing (NIL) deals.
Before Saban apologized for his comments, Fisher called an impromptu press conference and ripped into the 'Bama boss, calling him a "narcissist", saying his charge was "despicable" and implying that Saban wasn't lily pure when it comes to abiding by NCAA rules.
"Some people think they're God," Fisher said. "Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. You make him the czar of college football. Go dig into his past."
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey reprimanded both Saban and Fisher on Thursday, but Satterfield said he isn't surprised that serious problems have emerged due to immediate eligibility and NIL dollars having turned college football into a wild west version of free agency.
"We were all screaming from the top of the mountaintops before that," Satterfield said. "Nobody listened. Now we're in this. It's funny now (when people say), 'Let's get some reins on this.' We should have before. How are you going to pull back now?"
While frustrated with the transfer portal, Satterfield told Sullivan he's confident the Cardinals are on the brink of a bright future, beginning with the 2022 season. UofL recently invested in more recruiting positions on Satterfield's staff and it has already paid dividends. UofL's 2023 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 10 nationally by 247 Sports.
"I feel like we have our best team since we've been here," he said. "I feel like the program is headed in a great direction. ... We're rolling and we're continuing at a good trajectory headed north. We're still not where we need to be. We've got to continue to grow that because, obviously, it pays dividends. The better players you can get on your team, the better team you're going to have."
Louisville is 18-19 in three years under Satterfield and the upcoming season is considered pivotal to his future employment by the school since his program has come under heavy fire from the fan base following back-to-back disappointing seasons.
Does Satterfield feel like he's on the hot seat with his job on the line?
"I see it that way every year," he said.
MICHAEL BUSH FEELS HE WAITED TOO LONG FOR HONOR
Here is former UofL and Male High School football star Michael Bush's reaction when he got a phone call from Kentucky Sports Commission executive director Karl Schmitt informing him that he will be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022:
"It's about damn time."
Bush, 37, joins former Male and Kentucky Wesleyan basketball star Dallas Thornton, UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart and Frankfort native and trailblazer for women's sports Sue Feamster in the class. The four will be honored Aug. 22 at the Galt House.
"I had a lot of mixed emotions because I feel like I have been around long enough and I hadn't gotten that call of a jersey retirement or just an honor of my past," Bush, an ex-Kentucky Mr. Football, said during an event announcing the inductees. ". . . Part of me was like I should hear a little acknowledgment here. But I just apologized to (Schmitt) when I came in because when he called me the first thing I said was 'about time.'
"But once I got online and realized I might be one of the youngest to be inducted soon, that's why I had to come in here and say sorry. This is awesome. I didn't know how big it was until you go down that list of names and see some of those guys in there."
Bush was a two-sport star at Male, finishing as the runnerup for Mr. Basketball. He was a quarterback for the Bulldogs, but then-UofL coach Bobby Petrino switched him to running back, a move Bush publicly resisted. But now, after a six-year career in the NFL, he is grateful to Petrino.
"Bobby Petrino, I still got to give him a shout-out even though he moved my position," Bush said with a smile. "I had to let him know that I could make it work wherever he wanted to put me. But he got me ready for the next level, so I still have to give him credit for that."
Bush played three seasons for the Cards, rushing for 2,508 career yards and 39 touchdowns, along with catching 50 passes for 651 yards and 35 TDs. He set a single-season school record for rushing touchdowns with 23, which remains the standard.
As a senior, Bush rushed for 128 yards and three TDs in the opener against Kentucky but suffered a season-ending injury in the third quarter.
BASEBALL CARDS ON TRACK FOR HIGH SEED
UofL's seventh-ranked baseball team, which is hosting Virginia this weekend in the final series of the regular season, is in line to host an NCAA Tournament regional following next week's ACC tourney.
Baseball America and D1Baseball both have the Cards among the top eight seeds. They are listed at the No. 7 national seed by Baseball America and No. 8 by D1Baseball, which has four other ACC teams among the 16 host seeds. The Cards are No. 10 in the RPI with 11 victories against Top-25 teams.
Louisville is 37-15-1 overall after beating Virginia 6-1 on Thursday and is battling Miami for the Atlantic Division championship with a 17-10-1 record. No. 8 Notre Dame is 15-10 in league play after losing at No. 9 Miami 6-4 Thursday.
