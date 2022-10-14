LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Scott Satterfield is unique among many former Louisville coaches because of his demeanor; he never shows much emotion. He could be the rightful successor to U of L's original "Cool Hand Luke," the nickname applied to former basketball coach Denny Crum.
That's what made Satterfield's post-game press conference following the Cardinals' 34-17 win over Virginia Saturday afternoon unique. He looked and acted like a man who had just had the weight of the world lifted off his shoulders, laughing and joking as the session got underway and showing more more exuberance than usual throughout.
There was a reason for Satterfield's high spirits, other than just the victory. He, his staff and players had endured an agonizing week that began with a disappointing 34-33 upset loss to lowly Boston College as a 16-point favorite.
Then as U of L got ready to travel to Virginia on Friday, a report surfaced from ESPN that said Satterfield's job was on the line and if the Cards lost again to remain winless in the ACC after four games, he could be fired as soon as this week.
Before that, a chorus of angry U of L fans on social media had expressed their disappointment with the coach, some urging his immediate dismissal. Now, for the next two weeks at least, maybe Satterfield can enjoy a respite from the criticism since this is a bye week for the Cards.
During his press conference, Satterfield referred to "outside noise" and "naysayers." He said he deals with such negativity by turning his phone off, although not totally believable, given his need to be in touch with or be available for his staff, current players and recruits almost 24/7.
"If you want to feel bad about yourself, turn your phone on if something bad's going on," Satterfield said. "I don't listen to any of that stuff. I've got a job to do. I just do my job to the best of my ability, and that's kind of what we did this week. We went to work. I don't know how to do anything else. I'm not smart enough to know how to do anything else. I think it was just a hyper-focus with our staff and players. I really believe everybody just rallied and said, 'Listen, let's go do this, let's get this one.
"No matter what happens to me anytime this year, five years from now, whatever; the relationship with the players as people is what's most important. When you coach that way, and I've been coaching that way my whole career, then they can't take that away from you. I told (the players), 'you face adversity, and we've faced a ton, but be who you are. Your character is going to get revealed when you get all this negativity on you.' I just want them to know that I still care about them no matter what."
Satterfield was asked if he'd had any conversations with U of L athletics director Josh Heird or other administrators following the loss to Boston College.
"There's conversations every week, win or lose," he said. "The conversation last week was, 'Hey, what can we do to get better? How are we gonna get better?' The things I shared with you all is kind of what I was sharing with Josh Heird and our administration. We've got to do whatever we can to get better and here are the things we're gonna do.' Now let's go and try to make it happen."
U of L made it happen against Virginia with a dominating performance in the last three quarters. But at the risk of being identified as one of the 'naysayers' ... as good as the win was, keep in mind that it came against the last-place team in the Coastal Division, one that had failed to score more than 20 points against any of its previous three Power Five opponents.
There will be no such soft touches for the Cards the rest of the way. Their final six opponents include five teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 and another (Pittsburgh) that was ranked for three weeks. More proof of the 50-50 split in U of L's schedule: Its first six foes have a combined record of 18-16 (.589), while the last six are 29-6 (.828).
So the Cards have much to prove and a lot of ground to make up it they expect to become bowl eligible and avoid a third straight losing season.
After this week's bye, the brutal stretch starts on Oct. 22 with Pitt (4-2, 1-1) at 8 p.m. in Cardinal Stadium. The Panthers have the ACC's top running back in junior Israel Abanikanda (5-11, 215), who ran for 320 yards and six touchdowns in Saturday's 45-29 win over Virginia Tech and is averaging 138.3 yards per game. Pitt is also off this week, so neither team will have an advantage in preparation.
