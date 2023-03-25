Fastpitch
CSI Lady Cat Invitational
Bath County 18, Corbin 7
The Lady Redhounds fell behind 13-0 before scoring their first run of the game during their 18-7 loss to Bath County.
Corbin attempted to rally, scoring seven runs during the final three innings but dug itself too big of a hole.
Sophomore Morgan Hicks turned in a 4-for-4 effort at the plate that included a home run. She also drove in three runs, and scored twice. Abi Beller also hit a home run, finishing with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Danni Foley went 3-for-3 with one run scored while Kylie Clem had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored.
Foley took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing seven hits, and eight earned runs in two innings of work. Beller tossed three innings, allowing eight hits, and eight earned runs.
Corbin 6, Scott 5
The Lady Redhounds managed to even their record at 1-1 on the day by holding on to defeat Scott, 6-5.
Corbin fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second inning before scoring five runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Scott tied the game at five apiece with four runs in the top of the third inning before the Lady Redhounds took the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the third inning.
Alena Stidham led the way at the plate for Corbin with two hits, two RBI, and a run scored while Danni Foley had two hits, and two RBI. Bailey Stewart, and Raegan Hinke each delivered a hit, a run scored, and an RBI apiece. Abi Beller finished with a hit while Kylie Clem scored twice, and Alayna Reynolds scored once.
Kallie Housley got the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing all seven innings while allowing 11 hits, and no earned runs. She struck out nine batters.
Wayne County 16, Lynn Camp 5
The Lady Wildcats’ record dropped to 3-3 overall after falling to Wayne County, 16-5.
Lynn Camp fell behind 7-0 after two innings of play but managed to cut its deficit to 7-5 after scoring five runs in the top of the third.
The Lady Cardinals followed with nine unanswered runs to seal the win.
Jorja Carnes took the loss, allowing 17 hits, and seven earned runs while striking out seven batters. The Lady Wildcats also committed three errors.
Allison Messer led Lynn Camp with two hits, and a run scored while Haylie Gray finished with a hit, a run scored, and an RBI. Carnes collected a hit, and scored in a runwhile Chelsea Hendrickson, and Julie Moore each scored once apiece.
North Laurel 2, Hazard 1
North Laurel’s Saige McClure connected with the walk-off hit, driving in Emily Sizemore to give the Lady Jaguars a 2-1 win over Hazard.
Chris Edwards' squad improved to 5-0 overall as Emma Carl turned in a stellar pitching effort, allowing only four hits, and one earned run while striking out 10 batters in seven innings of work.
North Laurel led 1-0 after scoring a run in the first inning until the Lady Bulldogs tied the game at one apiece in the fifth inning.
McClure led the way for the Jaguars with two hits and two RBI while Emily Sizemore had a hit, three stolen bases, and one run scored. Katie Sams had a hit, and one run scored while Braylee Fawbush finished with a hit along with Ellie Adams.
Whitley County 8, Jackson County 6
The Lady Colonels snapped a five-game losing skid with an 8-6 win over Jackson County.
Whitley County scored three runs in the first inning while adding another run in the second inning to take a 4-0 edge. The Lady Colonels added two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings to increase their lead to 8-0 before the Lady Generals rallied to score six runs in the top of the seventh.
Ryleigh Petrey led Whitley County with a 3-for-3 effort while driving in a run, and scoring a run. Amber Brown had two hits and two runs scored while Adalee Johnson finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Jayden Barton, Charley Barton, and Morgan Huddleston each finished with a hit, and an RBI apiece. Makenzie Lunsford drove in a run.
Lunsford picked up the win, allowing eight hits, and five earned runs in six and one/third innings of work. She also struck out nine batters. Kara Canada got the save retiring two batters while allowing two hits, and one earned run.
Madison Parrett led Jackson County with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Berkli Young finished with two hits, and a run scored. Blakelynn Fee, Scarlett Peel, Josie Starcher, and Candice Williams each delivered a hit, and an RBI apiece. Kady Fee finished with a hit, and a run scored.
Williams took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing nine hits, and five earned runs while striking out 12 batters in six innings.
Whitley County 17, Harlan 7
The Lady Colonels recorded their second straight win on Saturday by knocking off 13th Region foe Harlan, 17-7.
Morgan Huddleston turned in a 3-for-4 effort that saw her hit a home run, drive in four runs, and score three times. Jadynn Johnson was perfect at the plate with a 3-for-3 effort while scoring twice. Chandra Price had two doubles, four RBI, and one run scored while Makenzie Lunsford had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Ryleigh Petrey finished with a hit, two RBI, and three runs scored while Amber Brown totaled a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Hallie Huddleston collected a hit, and an RBI while Adalee Johnson drove in a run, and scored once. Charley Chaney finished with an RBI, and scored twice.
Kara Canada pitched four and one/third of an inning while allowing six hits, and only two runs. She also struck out two batters. Lunsford tossed two/thirds of an inning and didn’t allow a hit or a run.
Baseball
Williamsburg 16, Somerset Christian School 4
The Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game losing skid by defeating Somerset Christian School on the road with a 16-4 win.
Williamsburg (4-2) has now scored at least 10 runs in four of its games this season.
The game was tight for the first two innings with the Yellow Jackets holding a 6-4 lead, but Williamsburg put the game away with five runs in the fourth inning while adding five more runs in the fifth inning.
Bryan Hopkins’ squad outhit Somerset Christian School, 14-3, while overcoming four errors.
Sydney Bowen turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in two runs, and scoring four times. Casey Kysar and Isaiah Sizemore each had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI apiece while Connor Faulkner, Landon Walker, and Drew Damron each finished with one hit, and two RBI apiece. Walker scored three times, Faulkner scored twice while Damron scored one time. Bradyn Hopkins had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while John Davis finished with a hit and an RBI. Henry Bowling had a hit and scored once.
Bowling got the win on the mound, tossing five innings while scattering three hits, and allowing one earned run. He struck out five batters.
Whitley County 10, Southwestern 0
Bryce Anderson tossed a two-hit shutout to help guide the Colonels to a 10-0 win over Southwestern.
The Colonels ran their record to 8-0 after outhitting the Warriors, 9-2.
Mason Croley connected with a home run while finishing with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. RJ Osborne had two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Grant Zehr had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Hunter Wilson and Sam Harp finished with a hit and two RBI. Anderson finished with a hit and an RBI while Matthew Wright had a hit and scored once. Bradyn Bargo also scored.
Great Crossing 13, Whitley County 3
The Colonels suffered their first loss of the season during the nightcap on Saturday, falling to Great Crossing, 13-3.
Great Crossing built a 8-3 lead after four innings of play before wrapping up the 10-run win with a five-run fifth inning. The loss dropped Whitley County to 8-1.
The Colonels were limited to five hits while defensively, they committed four errors.
Hunter Wilson went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and one run scored while Grant Zehr finished with a hit, and a run scored along with Tyler Rose.
South Laurel 15, Jackson County 6
South Laurel continues to heat up and impress as the season progresses.
The Cardinals (7-2) used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away from Jackson County while recording a 15-6 victory during the process.
Ayden Smith turned in a stellar 4-for-5 effort with three RBI, and two runs scored in the win for South Laurel. Hunter Bundy finished with a hit, four RBI, and one run scored while Stephen Byrd, Jack Vaughn, and Will Alsip each had a hit, and RBI apiece. Ashton Garland drove in a run, and scored three times while Cole Harville had a hit, and a run scored. Keaton Creech and Tyler Curry each scored once while Waylon Hensley collected a hit, and scored twice.
Harville started the game and tossed two and one/third of an inning, allowing three hits and three earned runs while striking out four batters.
Alsip got the win, pitching four and two/thirds of an inning while allowing only two hits and one earned run. He struck out four batters, too.
Lucas Elam led the Generals (2-3) with a home run, an RBI, and one run scored. Noah Collett and Tydus Summers each finished with a hit, and RBI, and one run scored. Cayden Farmer totaled a hit, and a run scored while Brayden Thomas finished with a hit.
Carter Cunagin, Elijah Thomas, and Tate Truett each drove in an RBI apiece.
McCreary Central 15, Lynn Camp 0
The Raiders used a 10-run second inning to cruise to an easy 15-0 win over Lynn Camp.
The Wildcats managed one hit in the loss, a single by Jayden Hoskins.
McCreary Central 13, Lynn Camp 3
The Raiders held a 5-3 lead until wrapping up the win with an eight-run fifth inning.
Micah Engle and Darren Campbell each had a hit and an RBI apiece while TJ Mills finished with a hit, and Ian Agosto drove in a run.
