Softball
Don Franklin Showcase
Game Two
East Jessamine 6, Corbin 0
The Lady Redhounds were limited to two hits during their 6-0 loss to East Jessamine on Saturday.
Corbin fell behind six runs after five innings of play and never recovered, falling to 19-7 to finish out regular season play.
Raegan Walker and Bailey Stewart had the Lady Redhounds’ lone hits of the game while Kallie Housley took the loss, allowing eight hits, and four earned runs. She also struck out six batters.
Game One
Corbin 6, Somerset 1
Kallie Housley turned in a 4-for-4 effort at the plate, which included a home run, while driving in one run, and scoring three times to lead Corbin past Somerset, 6-1.
The Lady Redhounds received a stellar pitching effort by Danni Foley, who allowed five hits, and no earned runs in six innings of work. She also struck out six batters, and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a single, a double, and two RBI.
Bailey Stewart turned in a three-hit effort for Corbin, and also scored once, while Alana Stidham finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Kennedie Guiher, Raegan Walker, and Abi Beller each had a hit apiece while Morgan Hicks finished with a hit, and an RBI.
South Laurel 2, Breathitt County 1
Eighth grader Kenzie Williams picked up her 11th win of the season, allowing four hits, and an earned run while striking out 13 batters during the Lady Cardinals’ 2-1 win over Breathitt County.
South Laurel (17-11) will enter postseason play riding a three-game win streak.
The game was tied at one apiece until Madison Worley’s run-scoring single scored Aubree Laster in the sixth inning to give the Lady Cardinals the lead for good.
Worley finished with a hit and an RBI while Emmie Rice turned in a one-hit (home run), one-RBI effort while scoring once. Laster had a hit and scored once while Amara Horn had a hit.
South Laurel will play Whitley County during Wednesday’s 50th District Tournament semifinals. The Lady Colonels are host, and the game is scheduled to a 6 p.m. start.
The Lady Cardinals won both previous meetings between the two teams this season, 10-1, and 14-2.
Baseball
Lynn Camp 13, Buckhorn 3
The Wildcats snapped a 13-game losing skid by defeating Buckhorn, 13-3.
Lynn Camp will enter this upcoming week’s 51st District Tournament with a 5-22 record.
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with three hits, three RBI, and three runs scored while picking up the win as well, tossing 5 1/3 of an inning. He allows one hit and no earned runs while striking out 14 batters.
Nick Sanders finished with three hits, three runs scored and one RBI while Darren Campbell had a hit, a run scored, and three RBI. TJ Mills finished with two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI while Jeremiah Dixon drove in two runs, and scored once. Jayden Hoskins also drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.