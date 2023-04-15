Fastpitch
Game Two
North Laurel 16, Magoffin County 1
It only took the Lady Jaguars three innings to cruise past Magoffin County with a 16-1 victory.
The Lady Jaguars (16-1) scored two runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning, and nine runs in the third inning to get the win.
North Laurel has now won 10 games in a row while outhitting Magoffin County on Saturday, 15-1.
Pitcher Reagan Isaac got the win, allowing one hit, and one earned run while striking out four batters.
Five Lady Jaguars players had at least two hits apiece as Bella Sizemore led the way with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in three runs, and scoring twice. Morgan Edwards was 2-for-2 with two RBI while Isaac turned in a 2-for-2 effort with a run scored. Katie Sams was perfect at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort while scoring three times. Emily Sizemore was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and three runs scored. Saige McClure had a hit, and four RBI, and scored twice while Addison Stewart was 1-for-1 with an RBI, and two runs scored. Macie Campbell believed a hit, and two RBI while Ellie Adams drove in a run. Haley Cooper had a hit, and scored once while Bella Finley scored once
Game One
North Laurel 3, Breathitt County 2
The Lady Jaguars trailed 2-1 before scoring a run in the fourth inning, and another run in the sixth inning to defeat Breathitt County, 3-2.
Seventh grader Emma Carl picked up the win, going all seven innings while allowing only four hits, and two earned runs while striking out four batters.
Carl also posted a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with one run scored while Ellie Adams, Katie Sams, and Emily Sizemore each had a hit, and an RBI. Saige McClure finished with a hit, and scored once.
Game Two
East Jessamine 8, South Laurel 7, 8 innings
The Lady Cardinals (8-5) built a 3-0 lead before a East Jessamine rallied to pick up an 8-7 win.
The Lady Jaguars built a 7-3 advantage before South Laurel scored four runs in the seventh inning to force extra innings. East Jessamine pushed across a run in the eighth inning to get the win.
Skye Lawson connected with another home run, finishing with two RBI, and one run scored while Emmie Rice was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Hannah Carnes finished with two hits, and one RBI while Morgan Jackson, and Madison Worley also drove in a pair of runs.
Kenzie Williams took the loss, tossing five innings while surrendering eight hits, and four earned runs while striking out seven batters.
Game One
East Jessamine 11, South Laurel 1
The Lady Cardinals fell behind 7-0 in the first inning, and never recovered, losing to East Jessamine, 11-1.
Madison Worley took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, going three innings while allowing nine hits, and six earned runs.
Morgan Jackson led the way at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort while Aubree Laster drove in South Laurel’s lone run while going 1-for-2. Bailey Frazier, and Emmie Rice also had hits in the loss.
McCreary Central 8, Whitley County 7
The Lady Colonels dropped another heartbreaker on Saturday, losing to McCreary Central, 8-7.
Whitley County (5-15) has now lost six out of its last seven games.
The Lady Raiders led 4-3 entering the sixth inning before pushing across four runs to take an 8-3 advantage. The Lady Colonels answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but couldn’t push across any more runs.
Ryleigh Petrey connected with a home run, and finished with three hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Morgan Huddleston had two hits, and Charley Chaney had a hit, and an RBI.
Once again errors done Whitley County in. The Lady Colonels committed six miscues with only two of McCreary Central’s eight runs being earned.
Baseball
Whitley County 9, Madison Southern 6
The Colonels won their fifth game in a row while improving to 17-2 in the process during their 9-6 win over Madison Southern.
Whitley County used a two-run fifth inning, and a four-run sixth inning to pull away.
Coach Jeremy Shope used seven pitchers in the win with each pitcher going no deeper than an inning. The pitchers combined to allow only four hits, and two earned runs.
Grant Zehr led the way at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort, two doubles, four RBI, and one run scored while Bryce Anderson finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Matthew Wright, Sam Harp, and Hunter Wilson each had a hit, and drove in a run apiece. Shane Parker was 2-for-2 with three runs scored while Andrew Stack had a hit, and scored twice. Mason Croley finished with a hit in the win.
Corbin 8, Frederick Douglass 7
Corbin’s Noah Cima came up with the clutch hit, driving in Jacob Baker in the bottom of the seventh to give his team an 8-7 win over Frederick Douglass.
The Redhounds (12-5) took a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the six after scoring four runs only to see Frederick Douglass regain a 7-6 advantage with four runs in the top of the seventh.
Mikey Neal drove in a run to tie the game at seven apiece in the bottom of the seventh before Noah Cima drove in the game-winning run.
Jeremiah Gilbert finished with two hits, and two RBI while Cam Estep collected two hits while scoring twice. Cameron Combs, and Baker each finished with a hit and two runs scored apiece while Mikey Neal delivered a hit and two RBI. Noah Cima, finished with an hit, and an RBI while Kade Elam, and Bradric Helton, who also notched the win on the mound, each delivered a hit, and an RBI apiece.
Game Two
Lincoln County 17, Lynn Camp 2
Things weren’t much better for the Wildcats (4-11) during the second game of their doubleheader against Lincoln County,
Lynn Camp scored two runs in the first inning before the Patriots took control, and scored 17 unanswered runs to pick up the 17-2 victory.
Ian Agosto had the Wildcats’ lone hit. Agosto and Nick Sanders each scored in the loss.
Jason Lowe took the loss on the mound, allowing three hits, and three earned runs while striking out a batter.
Game One
Lincoln County 11, Lynn Camp 0
The Wildcats were no-hit during their loss to Lincoln County.
The Patriots scored five runs in the first inning before adding three runs in each of the following two innings to wrap-up the 11-0 win.
TJ Mills took the loss for the Wildcats, allowing 12 hits, and 10 earned runs while striking out three batters.
Clay County 5, South Laurel 2
Ethan Jackson, Aiden Wagers, and Ryan Hastings each connected with run-scoring hits in the sixth inning to help Clay County to a 5-2 win over South Laurel.
The game was scoreless until the Tigers (9-6) pushed across a run in the fifth inning. They added four more runs in the top of the sixth inning before South Laurel (10-9) managed two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jackson dominated on the mound, pitching a complete game while limiting the Cardinals to only three hits, and two earned runs while striking out six batters.
Ayden Smith led South Laurel with a hit, two RBI, and a run scored while Hunter Bundy also had a hit, and scored once.
Ashton Garland took the loss on the mound, tossing 4 1/3 of an inning while allowing two hits, and one earned run.
Tates Creek 8, North Laurel 5
The Jaguars’ struggles continued on Saturday during their 8-5 loss to Tates Creek.
North Laurel (6-10) has lost three in a row, and nine of its last 10 games.
The Jaguars took the lead once again with three runs in the second inning before the Commodores rallied with a run in the second, and three runs in both the third and fourth innings to put the game away.
EJ Allen, and Kyler Elza each had two hits apiece for North Laurel while J. Douglas Gilliam finished with a hit, and two RBI. Cameron Smith, and Corey Broughton each had a hit, and an RBI apiece while Walt Herald drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.