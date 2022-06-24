Savannah Hoffman had an impressive two-day shoot in this past weekend’s S3DA National in Rend Lake, Illinois, making her way into the shoot downs to bring home fourth in the nation.
Savannah Hoffman finishes 4th in S3DA National
