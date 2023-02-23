The 2023 Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region High School Basketball Tournament presented by L4 Security and CHI St. Joseph Health will take place Feb. 27 - March 6, at The Arena in Corbin. This year’s host is South Laurel High School.
Monday: Girls Quarterfinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Girls Quarterfinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Boys Quarterfinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Boys Quarterfinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Friday: Girls Semifinals 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Boys Semifinals 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Girls Championship 7 p.m.
Monday: Boys Championship 7 p.m
