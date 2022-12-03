North Laurel senior Reed Sheppard continues to stack the accolades and accomplishments. The latest milestone in his career was surpassing the 3,000-point mark in North Laurel’s blowout win over Dupont Manual in the Legacy Nissan Classic on Saturday.
Sheppard needed only 17 points to reach the goal, but finished with 21 points in the 88-62 win. Sheppard is the second in North Laurel history to reach this point; Peyton Broughton was the only other Jaguar to accomplish this goal and ended his career with 3,141 points.
The game was close in the beginning, but North Laurel got a 10-point advantage before the end of the first quarter, leading the Crimsons 21-11.
In the second quarter, the teams went to battle. It was a rough two quarters, but at halftime the Jags led 45-37.
In the third quarter, the Jags were unleashed — garnering a 62-37 lead over Dupont. The third quarter was also when Sheppard hit the 3,000 point mark with a layup.
The final score was 88-62. Both teams are ranked in the top 20 statewide. North Laurel sits at number 3, and Dupont sits at number 17.
With the win, North Laurel is now 2-0 on the season. They return to action this Tuesday against crosstown rival South Laurel.
North Laurel 88, Dupont Manual 62.
North Laurel 21 24 17 26 - 88
Dupont Manual 11 18 8 25 - 62
North Laurel (88) - Sheppard 21, Ryan Davidson 21, Chadwell 21, Brock 7, Reece Davidson 4, Caudill 4, Patel 3, Keen 3, K. Elza 2, McQueen 2.
