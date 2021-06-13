LEXINGTON — North Laurel senior Maddie Dagley turned in a stellar pitching effort but it wasn’t enough during Sunday’s first-round action of the KHSAA Fastpitch State Tournament.
Dagley struck out 11 batters and kept Lafayette off-balanced throughout the contest but the Lady Generals did just enough to pull out a 4-0 win.
Lafayette pitcher Trinity Bridges dominated in the pitcher’s circle, limiting the Lady Jaguars to only one hit and two base runners during the game’s first six innings but got in some trouble in the seventh inning before settling down and securing the win.
Bridges surrendered only two hits while finishing with 11 strikeouts. She limited North Laurel to four base runners.
Lafayette got on the scoreboard in the second inning after seeing Dagley retire its first four batters. Madison Johnson connected with a one-out double to get things started for the Lady Generals while Claire Cronan connected with a run-scoring hit to give her team a 1-0 advantage.
North Laurel (18-14) had a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the bottom of the third inning after seeing Ellie Adams connected with the Lady Jaguars’ first hit of the game while Emily Sizemore reaches base after getting hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced to second and third but Dagley struck out to end the scoring threat.
Lafayette’s lead grew to 2-0 in the fourth inning after Anna Denton delivered a hit, stole third base, and then scored on an error.
Kaileigh Brooks pushed the Lady Generals’ advantage to 3-0 after leading off the top of the fifth inning with a home run. Olivia Planck followed with a double but was left stranded at third base.
Lafayette continued to add onto its lead in the sixth inning as Johnson connected with her team’s second home run to give her team a 4-0 cushion. Cronan followed with a one-out double but Dagley got out of the jam by recording two consecutive outs.
North Laurel had runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning after Bailee Root was hit by a pitch while Saige McClure followed with a hit. The Lady Jaguars weren’t able to push across any runs, though as Bridges settled down and retired the next three North Laurel batters she faced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.