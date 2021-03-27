CORBIN — It just wasn’t meant to be.
Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars’ run for the program’s second-ever 13th Region championship fell short after falling to Knox Central Saturday night, 78-63.
The Jaguars (25-3) built a 15-10 lead in the first quarter and held a 19-18 advantage with under a minute remaining in the first period before seeing the Panthers take the lead for good just seconds later at 21-18.
Five players scored in double figures for Knox Central, including tournament MVP Gavin Chadwell, who scored 17 points and pulled down six rebounds. Abram Brock finished with 16 points while Isaac Mills (14 points), Jevonte Turner (12 points), and Andrew Sizemore (11 points). Brock, Mills, Turner, and Sizemore also joined Chadwell in the All-Tournament Team.
Sophomore Reed Sheppard led North Laurel with a game-high 38 points. He also led the team with seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and three steals. Ryan Davidson, who scored his 1,000th career point in the first quarter, finished with 17 points and five rebounds.
Knox Central led 25-19 at the end of the first quarter and 43-36 at halftime before putting the game away with a 17-6 run in the third quarter.
The Panthers shot 26-of-45 from the floor, including a red-hot 8-of-12 from 3-point range. Knox Central outrebounded the Jaguars, 29-18.
13th Region Boys Tournament
At The Corbin Arena
Finals
Knox Central 78, North Laurel 63
Knox Central 25 18 17 18 78
North Laurel 19 17 6 21 63
Knox Central (78) — Sizemore 11, Ledford 6, Brock 16, K. Turner 2, J. Turner 12, Mills 14, Chadwell 17.
North Laurel (63) — Sheppard 38, Dotson 3, Sizemore 2, Elza 1, Davidson 17, Harris 2.
