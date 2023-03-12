LONDON — Trey Smith’s South Laurel Cardinals are coming off a 14-20 campaign that saw them improve tremendously throughout the season, and with the abundance of talent and experience returning, they’re hoping to make a push at the 50th District crown with hopes of advancing to the 13th Region Tournament for the first time since 2017.
“We have several returners with varsity experience this season, Alex Collett, Ashton Garland, Ayden Smith, Cole Harville, Hunter Bundy, Will Alsip, Tyler Curry and Keaton Creech that all started varsity games for me in the past year,” Smith said. “Each of them is bringing good experience for me in the upcoming season.
“I really like my team this year,” he added. “We are still young overall, but it is a talented group. We play in a very tough district with three really good teams in it. To make a deep postseason run, we have to keep getting better and be playing our best baseball by the end of the season.”
Smith said Ashton Garland, Ayden Smith, Cole Harville, and Hunter Bundy are the players with the most experience on this team.
“Each of them are multi-year varsity starters,” he said. “They each bring leadership and a will to win every day. Ashton is a player that brings great speed and toughness to our team. He is a great all-around player and has been our starting short stop for the last three seasons. Ayden is someone who can play multiple positions and really drive the baseball at the plate.
“Cole has been one of our top pitchers for the past two seasons and continues to be someone we will lean on this season to throw big innings for us,” Smith added. “Hunter is a catcher and outfielder for our team that plays every game with a lot of emotion and toughness. I'm really excited to see these guys lead and compete with this team moving forward.”
One of South Laurel’s strengths according to Smith could be his pitching staff.
Cole Harville and Will Alsip logged a lot of innings last season for the Cardinals.
“Cole Harville and Will Alsip are two guys that pitched a lot of innings for us last season,” Smith said. “They both do a great job competing with multiple pitches in the zone and keeping hitters off balanced. We also have several younger pitchers that I'm really excited to see throw this year. Our pitching staff could be a real strength for our team.”
To get to the region tournament, Smith said his team is going to have to find a way to get past district foes Corbin and Whitley County.
“Corbin and Whitley have been two of the best teams in not just our district but the region over the last few years,” he said. “It will be a great test for us to compete against them this year. Just like in years past we will have to bring our best game when playing them. I'm really excited to see how things turn out.
“I feel like whatever two teams make it out of our district, will have a great chance to make a regional run,” Smith added. “It will all come down to who is playing their best baseball come tournament time.”
To prepare for a rough and tough district slate, Smith has once again put together a challenging schedule for his Cardinals.
“Our schedule is very challenging this season,” he admitted. “I feel like our team is built to play against tough opponents, and that is what prepares you for the postseason. Our overall record does not concern me. I want my team to be ready for postseason baseball and playing a tough schedule will help us do that.”
So can South Laurel make a run this season?
“I feel like our region has several teams in it that could make a deep run,” Smith said. “It will be very competitive from start to finish.
“Our team just needs to build off of what we started last season,” he added. “I am returning more experienced players this year than probably ever before in my career. We just need to stay locked in and focused on our overall team goal. Do all the little things right and let everything else take care of itself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.