LONDON — Coming off a 16-18 campaign that saw the North Laurel Jaguars miss the 13th Region Tournament, Darren McWhorter’s squad is ready to turn things around this spring.
The cupboard is far from bare, and the Jaguars hope to make a deep postseason run with a lot of talent and experience returning.
“We have nine seniors returning, Walt Hellard, Blaize Jones, Kyler Elza, Corey Broughton, Chase Keen, Noah Rush, Cameron Smith, Jacob Wyatt and Nathan Sanders,” McWhorter said. “I really like our team this year. The kids really get along with each other and we've worked extremely hard in the weight room this offseason and it shows.
“I think we have the pitching to make a run, but our district is going to be a dog fight to get out of this year because Jackson and Clay have really good pitching as well.”
One of North Laurel’s main strengths will be its pitching staff.
“Our pitching staff consists of Corey Broughton, Chase Keen, Blaize Jones, J. Douglas Gilliam, Andrew Cupp and E.J. Allen,” McWhorter said. “It should be our strength and we also have Walt Hellard, Kyler Elza, Noah Rush, and Cam Smith, who have started varsity in past years.
“Corey Broughton, Chase Keen, Blaize Jones, J. Douglas Gilliam, Andrew Cupp and E.J. Allen will be counted on to do a majority of our pitching,” he added. “I have confidence in all these guys to keep us in games this season.”
McWhorter said the 49th District is about as even as it could be with North Laurel, Clay County, and Jackson County as front runners.
“Three-way tie with Clay, Jackson and us,” he said. “Should be very balanced due to the quality of each teams’ pitching staff.”
McWhorter believes his team can make a deep postseason run but feels his players have to remain healthy.
“Our pitching needs to stay healthy for us to make a run but we also should be solid defensively as well,” he said.
McWhorter admitted another tough slate will have his team prepared for the long haul.
“Our schedule will more than prepare us for the post season,” he admitted. “It’s probably the toughest schedule we have had. We play Lafayette, Henry Clay, Hazard, Lexington Christian, Danville, Boyle County, Madison Central, DuPont Manual and Tates Creek just to mention a few.”
He feels Corbin has to be the frontrunner in the 13th Region but also believes several teams could make a run at the 13 Region crown, including his Jaguars.
“We first need to stay healthy, and if we do, I like our chances to compete for a district and region championship.”
