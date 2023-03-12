LONDON — Coach Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals had the second-best RPI in the 13th Region last season but unfortunately ran into North Laurel, who garnered the region’s top RPI, in the first round of the region tournament, and lost, 4-3.
The Lady Cardinals (19-14) have hopes of advancing farther this season with starters Madison Worley, Aubree Laster, Hannah Carnes, Bailey Frazier, Amara Horn, and Addie Baker returning.
“We will have experienced infielders, outfielders and a pitcher returning,” Mink said. “We have a whole lot of young talented players on the roster as well as some veteran players, and I believe we will definitely make a deep postseason run.
“Some key players returning are Madison Worley, Aubree Laster, Hannah Carnes, Bailey Frazier, Amara Horn, and Addie Baker,” she added. “Madison Worley will be a great contributor from the mound as well as the outfield, Aubree Laster is the ideal utility player, Hannah Carnes will play a main role in the outfield, Bailey Frazier is returning to the middle infield and is a strong defensive player, Amara Horn is a solid third baseman, and Addie Baker will also return as a strong outfielder.
“All of our returning players are great hitters and will be able to produce on offense,” Mink continued. “I believe we will be very successful with the combination of experienced varsity players and young talented players.”
When it comes to pitching, Mink said she will rely mainly on Kenzie Williams and Madison Worley.
“They are both solid pitchers,” she said. “Madison Worley has three years of varsity experience from the mound and Kenzie Williams will be one of the best pitchers in the region.”
With the abundance of talent returning, Mink believes her team will compete for both the district and regional titles.
“Every team in our district is dangerous,” she said. “I believe we continually compete in the toughest district each year but I fully believe we will have a great opportunity to compete for the district title this year.
“Our standard is always going to be to win the region,” Mink added. “We will need to be the best version of ourselves at the end of the season in order to achieve that.”
Another challenging schedule will have South Laurel ready when postseason play begins, in what many believe is a balanced region this season.
“We always play a challenging schedule because that’s how you get better,” Mink said. “I believe our strength of schedule will help us prepare for the postseason.
“We can’t overlook any team in our region but we just worry about ourselves and what we can do to get better each day,” she added. “I feel confident with how our team has prepared for this season and we will definitely have an opportunity to compete for a region title.
“We just need to show up each day with the desire to be better than yesterday,” Mink continued. “We have to remain focused and have determination to be successful. We have lots of young talent as well as some veteran players and we will have growing pains but at the end of the season I expect us to be in the mix to make a run for the region title.”
