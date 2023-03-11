LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars were one win away from capturing their second straight 13th Region crown, losing to Corbin, 3-0, in the title game despite turning in the region’s best record (23-13) and RPI (.56300).
Chris Edward’s squad is now looking to recapture the region crown with a solid nucleus of talent returning which includes senior power hitter Emily Sizemore.
“We return our entire starting infield, Emily Sizemore, Ellie Adams, Bella Sizemore and Morgan Edwards,” Edwards said. “Saige McClure and Katie Sams return in the outfield, and Braylee Fawbush behind the plate.
“We lost a lot from last year but we have some very talented girls coming up,” he added. “We are just going to be very, very young again. Only one senior and one junior. And yes, I absolutely believe we can make a deep run in the post season.”
Leading the way will be Emily Sizemore, who is capable of hitting a home run any time she comes to the plate.
“We always start with Emily Sizemore,” Edwards said. “Her strengths are her ability to lead. She is incredible on the field but her leadership goes far beyond the field. These girls really look up to her off the field as well.
“Braylee Fawbush has started behind the plate for a couple of years now,” he added. “She is a fantastic receiver of the softball and throws the ball well also. She has stepped up in her leadership while Emily has continued her run to the basketball state tournament.”
The key to North Laurel’s success could come down to how well the Lady Jaguars’ pitching does throughout the season.
“We are going to be very young in the circle this year,” Edwards said. “Haley Cooper and Reagan Isaac at least early on will get the lions share of the mound time. We have a couple others that will get their work in during the early part of the season.”
Edwards said he believes his team will compete for both the district and regional title while a “competitive” schedule will have his team prepared to make a postseason run.
“Jackson and Clay both bring back good teams in our district,” he said. “We think we will compete again for the district title.
“We think we will be in the mix for a district and regional title,” Edwards added. “I have said since taking this job that we have to pitch and play solid defense every day to compete against anyone we play. This year is no different.
“We feel like our schedule is very competitive,” he continued. “We have several region matchups this season along with some top 20 teams. We play DuPont Manual the first weekend of the season. They are going to be very good this season. Madison Central is a top 10 team. Several other region champions or finalists as well.”
Entering the season, Edwards believes defending region champion Corbin is the team to beat.
“Corbin is and should be the team to beat,” he said. “They return the core of their team from last year. South, Clay, Jackson and Middlesboro will all have good teams again this year. There are other teams that I didn’t get to see as much last season that will also be good as well.
“We have to pitch and play defense, and execute offensively,” Edwards added. “We also are gonna need some girls to step up to fill some of the spots left by last season’s seniors.”
