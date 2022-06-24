LONDON — Most high school softball programs would be happy winning their district championship while reaching the regional finals but not North Laurel.
Chris Edwards’ Lady Jaguars had hopes of repeating as 13th Region champions but fell short of their goal after losing to Corbin in the regional title game.
There were a lot of positives out of the season, though.
North Laurel won a 13th Region-best 23 games while finishing with the 13th Region’s best RPI Rating at .56326.
“The season in general was good. When we started the season, I really didn't know what to expect,” Edwards said. “I knew we would be good enough to win some games and then as soon as the season started, most of if not the entire team got the flu. Our record really suffered because of that and some mistakes that I made but at the same time, I learned a lot about how the girls would respond, especially to adversity.
“I learned that we had a lot of fight in us,” he added. “We didn't get above .500 until we got back from Spring Break in Florida. We were 16-5 after spring break and played some very good softball.”
North Laurel entered postseason play red-hot with a 10-2 mark. Edwards credits much of his team’s success due to pitching and defense.
“I have said that since I took this job and I don't want to make it more complicated than that,” he said. “Once we settled on a rotation and started playing defense well, our season turned for the better. You could actually start seeing the improvements while we were in Florida. We spent a great deal of time focusing on defensive fundamentals, throwing to the proper base and doing the little things correctly.”
Despite his team coming up short of winning the region, Edwards feels the experience his team gained this season is invaluable.
“We are incredibly young, so just the fact that these girls were a part of these games should make a difference,” he said. “If we are fortunate enough to make it back to the same situation in the future, Because they played and experienced these Regional Tourney games and got to be a part of that atmosphere and competition, they definitely will be more prepared. These girls also know that North Laurel softball always has a target on them.
“The state tournament is the goal every season so it was very disappointing to fall short of that goal. Having said that, hats off to Corbin,” Edwards added. “They played an excellent game and came out on top.”
Edwards graduated two seniors off this season’s squad, and said both players will be missed.
“I can't say enough wonderful things about these two girls,” he said. “I took them aside before the season started and told them that, it may seem cliche, but I needed them to lead, to be the players that all of these younger girls could watch and learn from.
“With a first year head coach and first year staff, I was also going to lean on them and get their input on some decisions that were going to be made through the course of the year,” Edwards added. “Those two girls, Madison Parman and Hallie Proffitt, delivered immediately when conditioning started and continued through the season. Madison ended the season hitting right at .300 and had a couple of wins in the circle and put together a very good season. She was coming off a season ending injury during her junior year and I could not have been more proud of the way she worked and got herself ready to compete this season.
“Hallie had a great year also. She finished with a .407 average along with 18 wins and 133 innings pitched,” he continued. “Those pitching numbers are even more impressive when you realize she had pitched 4 innings in the previous two seasons. She will also play in the East/West All Star game. But even better than all of the on the field accomplishments is the fact that they are both First Team Academic All-State. They showed the younger girls that not only could they be successful on the field but could also be great in the classroom.”
With the future looking bright, Edwards is anxious to see what his program can do next season, and beyond.
“Happy is a very relative term,” he said. “I am more than happy with how the girls worked and played to get themselves in a position to achieve the goals that we set. I am happy with the team atmosphere that was fostered throughout the season and the direction that I feel like we are heading. We were all disappointed in how the season ended but that should be motivation to use as we prepare for next season.
“As for the future, in the short term, a high school season is a grind,” Edwards added. “I want them to take a break and be kids, have some fun. We all have our summer plans but I've asked all the girls to work through the summer and fall with an eye on the next season. Whether it is travel softball or lessons, or summer basketball, this is the time of the year when you can really get better. When school starts back we will start our fall program and then conditioning in the winter. In the long term, our goals will be the same next year as they will be every year. Put together a schedule that will prepare us for the district and region tournament and get to the state tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.