LONDON — Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals withstood an early five-game losing skid along with a 2-6 mark before finishing with a 19-14 record this past spring.
The Lady Cardinals didn’t accomplish the feat of their main goals, winning the 50th District, and 13th Region championships, but they did manage to close out the 2022 campaign with a 17-8 mark.
“Our season had a lot of ups and downs,” Mink said. “We battled through injuries and were able to get everybody healthy by post season but just fell short. I was very proud of the way the team battled and players stepped up when they needed to but it was a very disappointing ending that left a bad taste in our mouth. We did not accomplish what we could have accomplished this year and I look forward to going after the region title next season.”
South Laurel fell in the finals of the 50th District to Corbin, 3-2, before dropping a 4-3 decision to North Laurel during opening round action of the 13th Region Tournament.
“Some keys to our teams success this season were our pitching, stringing together hits, and playing good defense,” Mink said. “Our pitching was overall great this season with Katie Jervis and Madison Worley on the mound the majority of the time.
“We had some hitting slumps throughout the season but when we could string together hits we were very successful,” she added. “Our defense played better this year than the year before but we still made some crucial mistakes during post season. When our defense was errorless we were also very successful.”
Mink had hopes her team had caught fire at the right time, as the Lady Cardinals won eight of their last 10 games before finishing the season with two consecutive losses.
“It was a very disappointing end,” she admitted. “We were right there and just fell short in the last innings. We had gained a lot of momentum going into postseason but we knew we had to play our best to get past that first round of region. We hit the ball well and Katie pitched a great game but it was a very disappointing loss.
“Next season, we will have some young talent but we will also have the majority of our starters back on the field,” Mink added. “The experience they have gained this season and last season will help them tremendously as they will be more veteran players heading into next season.”
Mink will also have to find replacements for seniors Katie Jervis, Makayla Blair, and Jaylyn Lewis, who recently graduated.
“They were solid players for us this year,” Mink said. “Katie stepped up during the off season and worked very hard from the mound to prove to be one of the best pitchers in the region when she hadn’t pitched since eighth grade. Katie also was a great lead off batter that will be hard to replace.
“It doesn’t get much better than Makayla Blair behind the plate,” she added. “She has been the best catcher in the region for years now and also finished the season with a batting average of .455. “Jaylyn Lewis had her best year of her high school career this year playing a solid short stop and also being a great contributor at the plate,” Mink continued.
“I can’t express how much these three seniors meant to our program,” she added. “They were wonderful leaders on and off of the field and were positive role models for all the younger players. They were also great contributors on the field and at the plate and we will have some really big shoes to fill next season.”
Despite the rollercoaster of a season South Laurel had, Mink feels her program’s future is bright.
“We have a very bright future for the South Laurel softball program,” she said. “We have unbelievable young talent as well as veteran players coming back such as Madison Worley, Hannah Carnes, Aubree Laster, Addie Baker, Amara Horn, and Bailey Frazier.
“I am disappointed that we didn’t accomplish our goal of a region title this year but this leaves us extra hungry for the years to come,” Mink added. “I am already looking forward to coaching this team next year and battling for the region title.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.