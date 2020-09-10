The South Laurel Lady Cardinals picked up a win on their senior night, when they took on the visiting Whitley County Lady Colonels, and came away with a four-set victory in the 13th Region volleyball showdown.
It was the first win of the year for the Lady Cardinals. While senior night typically comes in the last home game of the season, because of the uncertainty with COVID-19, most teams are honoring their seniors early in the season. The three seniors who were celebrated on the night were Faith Evans, Taylor Holland, and Kristin Mckeehan.
No set was easily earned on Thursday. South Laurel came away with a 25-23 win in the first set, while the Lady Colonels bounced back in the second set to win 25-18. The Lady Cardinals then put together two strong sets, winning 25-12 and 25-22, to take the win.
First-year head coach Jamie Clark said he was happy to pick up the win over a good Whitley County team, despite some early-season mistakes.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way my girls played tonight. To beat a team like Whitley County on our opening night was a pretty awesome feeling,” said Clark. “Despite our mistakes and the few times we got down on ourselves, these girls managed to fight through to the end and claim a win.”
While three of the four sets could have gone to either team, Whitley County Coach Neysa Countryman said the difference in the outcome of the match was South Laurel’s ability to keep the ball in play and outwork the Lady Colonels.
“It was high pressure opening up with a district match on the road. Huge congratulations to South on the win for their senior night,” said Countryman. “They outworked us in their hustle tonight and wouldn’t let a ball hit the ground. It was a tough loss and we’ll hope to rebound next week.”
Bailey Brown and Alicyn Croley both led the Whitley County offense with 11 kills each. Brown also had 20 assists on the night, and Croley led the defense with 26 digs.
Clark singled out several players on his team who made a big impact in the win. He said, overall, he left the gym happy on Thursday.
“Kristin Mckeehan played the leadership role like a champ tonight. Caroline Pagan was nothing less than stellar on offense, and Rachel Presley made several big plays on the net defensively when we needed them most,” said Clark. “Last, but definitely not least, Mackenzie Rollins had a heck of a game both offensively and defensively. I’m so proud of all the girls. I could go on and on about the contributions each player on the team made, but those are just some that really stuck out tonight.”
South Laurel moved to 1-0 on the season, while Whitley County starts with a 0-1 record. The Lady Cardinals will return to action on Monday, taking on Corbin at home. The Lady Colonels will take on Rockcastle County at home next Monday, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.