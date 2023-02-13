LONDON — It’s been less than a year since North Laurel ended Knox Central’s three-year reign as 13th Region champions while capturing its second regional title in the process.
The two teams met again on Monday with both squads on opposite ends of the spectrum.
North Laurel is in prime position to make another deep postseason run to repeat as regional champs while Knox Central is looking to improve on its 4-23 record.
In the end, the Jaguars captured one of their most lopsided wins against the Panthers, picking up a 76-35 victory at The Jungle.
“Tonight was a special night for our program as we honored our five seniors,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “They have given everything they have to our program and I can’t thank them enough. They have propelled North Laurel to new heights through lots of hard work and selfless attitudes.
“I’m most proud of the way they carry themselves on and off the floor,” he added. “They have been great role models for the younger generation in our community.”
In a game that saw most of their starters play sparingly at times, North Laurel (19-10) dominated from the opening tip.
Brayden Caudill scored eight points in the first period while the Jaguars connected on five long range bombs to take a commanding, 25-7, advantage into the second quarter.
Ryan Davidson added 10 points in the second quarter while Kyler Elza scored four points to push North Laurel to a 48-11 advantage at halftime.
Caudill and Brody Brock added five points apiece in the third quarter as the Jaguars’ advantage grew to 63-25 entering the fourth quarter.
North Laurel wrapped up the win in the final eight minutes by outscoring Knox Central, 13-10.
Davidson led all scorers on senior night with 18 points while Caudill delivered 15 points. Brody Brock finished with 10 points while Reece Davidson and Reed Sheppard each scored seven points apiece.
“I was thrilled for Brayden on his play tonight,” Valentine said. “He has been the epitome of a teammate and was very deserving of his Player of the Game honor for his play tonight.”
Austin Bargo led the Panthers with 12 points while Brayden Mills finished with nine points.
North Laurel caps off regular season play Friday on the road against Corbin with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. Knox Central travels to play Clay County on Thursday with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
