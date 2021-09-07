CORBIN — Another game, another win for Vanessa Ross’s Corbin Lady Redhound volleyball team.
Corbin is now a perfect 7-0 after disposing of Rockcastle County in straight sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Redhounds showed no letdown after coming off a Class 2A Sectional championship win on Saturday. They defeated the Lady Rockets, 25-20, in the first set before cruising to a 25-15 win in the second set.
“Winning the 2A sectional on Saturday was great for our team,” Ross said. “They were focused and all had the same goal. Now trying to stay focus the rest of this week and early next week and start focusing on the 2A State Tournament.
“I am very proud of them for not overlooking anyone,” she added. “I tell them often that anyone can be beaten on any given night. You always show up and play your game.”
Ross said she was happy with her team’s win but acknowledged they didn’t play well tonight.
“The girls will say that to you, too,” she admitted. “After the game was over, they said that they were excited to be 7-0 but that they didn’t play well. That is one reason that these girls continue to grow each game. They don’t settle just because they won a game.
“Going into this season we had high goals and expectations,” Ross added. “We have five seniors. I am very proud that no matter what has been thrown at them they still keep it together to get the win. Whether it be a change to a 6-2 in the middle of a game without a timeout, players being out for sickness or eligibility, they are flexible and make it work. That is something that I feel that we have missed in previous years is being able to adjust on the fly, good teams can make those adjustments.“
