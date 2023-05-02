LONDON — North Laurel’s Emma Carl might be a seventh-grader but you’d never know it with the way she plays on the diamond.
Carl recorded another no-hitter while going 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored to lead the Lady Jaguars to a 15-0 win over Wayne County on Tuesday.
Carl struck out two batters in the win, and received a stellar defensive effort from her teammates as North Laurel improved to 25-1 overall while capturing its 19th consecutive win. The Lady Jaguars’ lone loss came back on March 28 against Estill County.
“A good senior night win tonight,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “We played a complete game. No errors, and hits from the entire lineup. We had a couple of swings early but the second time through the lineup we really got on time and had some really good swings. We had six extra base hits and five girls with multiple hits in the game. Seven different girls drove in runs. A really good offensive effort tonight.
“Emma Carl pitched tonight and threw pretty well,” he added. “With our break we just had it had been a minute since she had thrown. Scattered five hits and pitched to her defense tonight.”
Senior Emily Sizemore also had a big game during senior night. She went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and three runs scored while Katie Sams delivered two hits, three RBI, and scored once.
“Tonight we celebrated Emily Sizemore, our only senior,” Edwards said. “She is a great softball player but if you can imagine, an even better person. We are certainly gonna miss her when this season is over but her impact on our program has been immense. Her name will certainly be remembered here and throughout our region.
“Emily will sign to play softball at Transylvania on Thursday before our home game against Jackson County,” he added. “Everyone that wants to can come out for that. Go Jags.”
Braylee Fawbush finished with two hits, and scored twice while Bella Sizemore had two hits, an RBI, and one run scored. Morgan Edwards delivered a hit, two RBI, and scored once while Saige McClure finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Haley Cooper had a hit and scored twice while Ellie Adams finished with a hit and scored once.
Monday’s Game
It was the same ole song and dance for North Laurel on Monday.
Another game, another win, but this time around, the Lady Jaguars had an easier time with Clay County compared to last week’s walk-off 4-3 victory.
North Laurel received a three-hit, two-RBI effort from Katie Sams while Emily Sizemore connected with another home run, her fourth during North Laurel’s past three games. She finished with two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored as the Lady Jaguars cruised to an easy 11-3 win over the Lady Tigers.
The win, North Laurel’s 18th in a row, improved the Lady Jaguars to 24-1 overall, and 3-0 against 49th District opponents.
“Good win for my girls after a few days without a game,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “We scored four in the top of the first and that set the tone.
“Offensively, we had some much better swings tonight against Abby Bowling,” he added. “She kept us in check last week and we were able to get some better swings tonight. We received multiple hits from Emily Sizemore and Katie Sams at the top of the order. When they get on base a lot, we can be pretty good.”
Edwards also received a stellar pitching effort by Reagan Isaac.
“Pitching wise, Reagan Isaac was really good again tonight,” he said. “She pitched 6 1/3 of an inning, and scattered five hits and she had 13 strikeouts. Some walks ran her pitch count up, so Haley (Cooper) had to come in and finish it up.
“We also only made one error and that was late in the game when it was raining,” Edwards added. added. “The girls have played really good defense and that makes a big difference for us. We celebrate our senior Emily Sizemore tomorrow night against Wayne County at home. Thursday night, we are having a reunion of the very first team at North Laurel. I like where my team is at. Go Jags.”
Madison Sizemore led the Lady Tigers (11-9, 1-2) with two hits while Kylie Frost and Emma Reynolds each finished with a hit and an RBI. Emma Turtle also had a hit.
